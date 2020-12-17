Lamar Jackson Says Cramps Were 'Probably' Linked to COVID-19, But Mystery Remains

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell talked Wednesday about the difficulty of coming back to play after having COVID-19. He said his bout with the virus was "brutal" and he used the same word to describe his first game back from it against Dallas.

"I tried to make sure that the other guys that are coming back this week understood that it's going to be different. It's an adjustment. You're not going to be yourself. You're going to feel a little weaker, and you're not going to have the wind that you normally have. But the second week, I definitely [had] a lot more progress. I felt a lot better against the Browns."