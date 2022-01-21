Late for Work 1/21: Pundit Predicts Ravens, Lamar Jackson Won't Get Deal Done This Offseason

Pundit Predicts Ravens, Lamar Jackson Won't Get Deal Done This Offseason

One of the biggest questions for the Ravens last offseason was whether the team and Lamar Jackson would finalize a deal for a contract extension before the start of the season. A year later, the same question exists.

Sports Illustrated's Andrew Brandt, a former agent and Green Bay Packers executive, said he doesn't think a deal will get done this offseason either.

"It was curious that the Ravens did not extend Jackson [last year]," Brandt said on Glenn Clark Radio. "I just didn't understand where the lack of an extension was coming from. Was it coming from the Ravens, who were not ready to commit, who didn't even offer a deal or offered a deal that was not pleasing to the Jackson side? Or is it coming from the Jackson side, where they think it's better to wait and continue to see the market go up, and up, and up, and jump into negotiations now?

"Now we come to a junction where there hasn't been excellent performance due to injury as much as anything, and what do they do? To spin to the end of the chapter, I guess my prediction is they don't do anything."

The Ravens have said many times that they're committed to Jackson, who is in line to become one of the highest-paid players in the league. When Jackson, who does not have an agent, was asked about a contract extension a couple weeks ago, he said: "No, we haven't talked about it yet, but I've got to worry about getting back right, right now, and getting ready for this offseason."

Brandt speculated that the length of the contract could be holding things up.

Looking at the deals for some of Jackson's peers the past two years, Patrick Mahomes received a 10-year, $450 million contract extension from the Chiefs; Josh Allen signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension with the Bills; and Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Cowboys.

"There are two types of contracts out here now for young quarterbacks, and if I were a player, I'd want the Dak Prescott type, which is four years, $40 million [annually], and the best thing about that is the four years," Brandt said. "So he's going to get another bite at the apple at age 29-30, whereas Mahomes and Allen … [have] deals which basically take them off the free-agent market forever and the teams are locked in.

"I don't know if the Ravens are trying to push those long-term deals and Jackson doesn't want that. If I were representing Jackson, I would not want that Allen-Mahomes lengths that only serves the team. I would want the Prescott lengths, and maybe that's a sticking point."

If a deal isn't reached this offseason, Jackson would play under a fifth-year option that pays him $23 million. If a deal is reached in the next couple months, it would likely give the Ravens a lot more flexibility in free agency and to re-sign their own players.

"They still have a year left," Brandt said. "It's an option year, and that's the advantage of first-round quarterbacks, that you can exercise the option after Year 3, you can watch and learn in Year 4, and you don't have to sink the huge guaranteed money in Year 5."

Russell Street Report salary cap expert Brian McFarland kicked off a series about the Ravens' 2022 offseason by talking about why Jackson's extension didn't get done last year. He said the shrinking salary cap because of COVID-19 was a huge factor.

"I'm certain they would have gotten [Jackson's] extension done," McFarland said. "That was going to be impossible this year once the injuries started. There was just no way they were going to be able to carve out enough cap space to make a reasonable deal for him."

McFarland talked about what a new deal could look like for Jackson, saying getting it done for Jackson this offseason could drop his salary cap hit about $10 to $13 million. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said Jackson's injury and midseason difficulties could make it a more challenging process, but his gut says a deal is still struck this offseason.

"It's tough to get a sense of where things are. My understanding all along was this offseason was the time they were going to meet, find a compromise, and hammer this deal out," Zrebiec said. "I don't think they're hedging at all that Lamar is their franchise guy and they want him to be here. I don't think Lamar wants to be anywhere else.