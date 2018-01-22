Late for Work 1/22: Torrey Smith's Spectacular Catch, Joe Flacco Breaks Mold, More Playoff Takeaways

While it's a happy moment to see a fan-favorite from Baltimore perform well on the big stage, it also made many wish Smith was still a Raven. When his rookie contract expired after the 2014 season, Smith signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

That was too rich for the Ravens, but Smith didn't live up to that deal, leading to his release last year. When he was a free agent last March, quarterback Joe Flacco said he reached out to Smith, but a reunion never materialized. Instead, Smith signed with the Eagles for three years and $15 million.

Smith's numbers this season have been on par with what Jeremy Maclin produced in Baltimore. The Ravens signed Maclin a few months after Smith agreed to a deal with Philly. Smith finished with 36 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns. That's four catches, 10 yards and one touchdown fewer than Maclin.

"It's believed Smith chose the Eagles over the Ravens in free agency," wrote ESPN. "This decision appears to be the right one now, because Baltimore has failed to reach the postseason since 2014 and Philadelphia has reeled off two victories this postseason."

2) Joe Flacco Breaks AFC Championship Mold

It's really quite spectacular to see the dominance of three likely future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in the AFC over the last decade and a half.

Since 2003, the New England Patriots' Tom Brady, Indianapolis Colts/Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning and Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger have each won at least three AFC championship games.