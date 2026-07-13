Lamar Jackson Falls 67 Spots on 'NFL Top 100'

Jackson was also No. 2 before the 2024 season and took the top spot in 2020 after he won his first MVP award.

Jackson's ranking comes after an injury-plagued season that sidelined him for four games and hampered his production. He threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson ran for a career-low 349 yards.

While players around the league ranked him lower, Jackson's teammate Zay Flowers has zero doubt.

"He can do anything from anywhere – in the pocket, running. If that's not a threat, I don't know what is," Flowers said.

Jackson also came in at No. 5 among all NFL quarterbacks in the ESPN survey with league executives, coaches and scouts. Jackson trails the Bills' Josh Allen, Chefs' Patrick Mahomes, Rams' Matthew Stafford, and Bengals' Joe Burrow, respectively.

With a new scheme under first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, an improved offensive line, and better health, Jackson is in store for a bounce back season. His rankings just don't show it yet.

Ultimately, what matters much more than any ranking is how many games he wins and whether Jackson and the Ravens can get over their playoff hump and reach the Super Bowl.