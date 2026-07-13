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Training Camp Competition Preview: Quarterback

Jul 13, 2026 at 02:30 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Tyler Huntley (left) and QB Lamar Jackson (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley (left) and QB Lamar Jackson (right)

In the Hunt

  • Tyler Huntley
  • Lamar Jackson
  • Skylar Thompson
  • Joe Fagnano (undrafted rookie)
  • Diego Pavia (undrafted rookie)

Projected Starter(s)

The unquestioned starter once again, Jackson will return for his ninth season, looking to have a resurgent campaign after a challenging 2025. Jackson missed four games last year and wasn't at full strength for much of the season due to various injuries. He's still in his prime at 29 years old, and Jackson likes the scheme installed by new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. With an improved offensive line in front of him and star playmakers still around him, Jackson is poised for another MVP-caliber season.

Best Battle

Typically, the competition for the No. 3 quarterback spot doesn't get much attention. The signing of Pavia, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, changed that. Pavia is competing with Fagnano, a fellow undrafted rookie, and Thompson, a veteran with three starts under his belt. Thompson had some impressive throws during minicamp that may have put him in the lead.

Under the Radar Player

The Ravens re-signed Huntley to a two-year deal this offseason, ensuring they had a high-quality backup behind Jackson. Huntley has proven time and time again that he's a winner, as. he was under center for two of the Ravens' most impressive victories last season. Bringing back "Snoop" wasn't a headlining move, and the Ravens hope Jackson is the only quarterback who sees action this season. Still, it would be a key move if Jackson were to miss time again. Just like Jackson, Huntley needs to feel comfortable in Doyle's offense.

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