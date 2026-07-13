Training Camp Competition Preview: Quarterback

Projected Starter(s)

The unquestioned starter once again, Jackson will return for his ninth season, looking to have a resurgent campaign after a challenging 2025. Jackson missed four games last year and wasn't at full strength for much of the season due to various injuries. He's still in his prime at 29 years old, and Jackson likes the scheme installed by new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. With an improved offensive line in front of him and star playmakers still around him, Jackson is poised for another MVP-caliber season.