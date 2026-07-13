Late for Work: Zay Flowers Makes First Appearance in 'NFL Top 100'

Jackson, Andrews Ranked Among Best Players at Their Positions in ESPN Survey

Speaking of rankings, ESPN continues to reveal the top 10 players at each position based on a survey of league executives, coaches, and scouts.

Jackson (No. 5) and Andrews (No. 9) made the rankings for their respective positions.

"What's so impressive is he has gotten better as a passer," a defensive coach said of Jackson. "He's more of a complete passer. It's impressive. I really didn't respect the passing game as much before in his career, but the last time we played him, he was much better. He can dice you up."

The four quarterbacks ranked above Jackson were (in order): the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

Jackson's highest ranking among voters was No. 1. Stunningly, his lowest was unranked.

Jackson's injury-hampered 2025 season wasn't up to his elite standard, but leaving the two-time MVP off a list of top 10 quarterbacks is absurd. Just two years ago, he had one of the best statistical seasons ever for a quarterback.

"I expect him to have a big year," a personnel evaluator said. "This is like a contract year for him coming up."

Andrews, who turns 31 in September, is coming off his least productive season, but he could return to form in 2026. He was ranked as high as No. 4 in the survey.