Late for Work: Zay Flowers Makes First Appearance in 'NFL Top 100'

Zay Flowers Makes First Appearance in 'NFL Top 100'
After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and Pro Bowl nods, wide receiver Zay Flowers has at long last been acknowledged by his peers as one of the best players in the league.
Flowers made his debut in the “NFL Top 100” at No. 71. The rankings are based on voting by the players themselves.
"The Ravens' top target has finally landed in the Top 100," NFL.com's Grant Gordon wrote. "Flowers' first appearance on the all-star list comes after his best year statistically, one in which his receptions, yards and receiving scores were each team highs and career bests.
"Earning his second Pro Bowl bid, the slick and quick wideout began his season with a monster 143-yard Week 1. Unsurprisingly, his production dipped at times with Lamar Jackson injured, but he finished the season strong. Over his last five games, Flowers tallied five total touchdowns, 26 grabs and 444 yards receiving. Still just 25, Flowers' flourish down the stretch bodes well for Baltimore bouncing back in 2026."
Some pundits continue to question whether Flowers is a true No. 1 wide receiver, but players such as Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who briefly thought Flowers would be his teammate this coming season, know better.
"He's explosive. For some reason, people don't like give Zay his … Zay his flowers," Crosby said. "He's a hell of a player and he's just going to keep getting better. He hasn't cracked even close to where he's going to go if he continues working."
The 2023 first-round pick was sixth among wide receivers in yards last season with 1,211, which were the second-most in a season in franchise history behind tight end Mark Andrews, who had 1,361 yards in 2021. Flowers' 86 receptions were tied for the fourth-most in a season in franchise history.
Flowers is the first Raven to appear in this year's top 100. The rest of the rankings will be announced incrementally through Sept. 4.
Jackson, Andrews Ranked Among Best Players at Their Positions in ESPN Survey
Speaking of rankings, ESPN continues to reveal the top 10 players at each position based on a survey of league executives, coaches, and scouts.
"What's so impressive is he has gotten better as a passer," a defensive coach said of Jackson. "He's more of a complete passer. It's impressive. I really didn't respect the passing game as much before in his career, but the last time we played him, he was much better. He can dice you up."
The four quarterbacks ranked above Jackson were (in order): the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.
Jackson's highest ranking among voters was No. 1. Stunningly, his lowest was unranked.
Jackson's injury-hampered 2025 season wasn't up to his elite standard, but leaving the two-time MVP off a list of top 10 quarterbacks is absurd. Just two years ago, he had one of the best statistical seasons ever for a quarterback.
"I expect him to have a big year," a personnel evaluator said. "This is like a contract year for him coming up."
Andrews, who turns 31 in September, is coming off his least productive season, but he could return to form in 2026. He was ranked as high as No. 4 in the survey.
"He's got an elite competitive spirit and stamina," a veteran offensive coach said. "That helps him maintain his level of play."
Ravens Land in Teens in Bleacher Report's Power Rankings
The prevailing opinion of pundits is that the Ravens are poised to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season, but Bleacher Report’s panel of NFL analysts are taking a wait-and-see stance.
The Ravens came in at No. 13 in Bleacher Report's pre-training camp power rankings.
"The Ravens are right where they should be in the power rankings after an 8-9 season — in the teens," BR's Moe Moton wrote. "Baltimore plays in a competitive division. So, it's not a given that this team will rebound from a losing season."
Moton does believe it's a given that the defense will be improved under new Head Coach Jesse Minter.
"As the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator, Minter's units allowed the fewest points in 2024 and ranked ninth in scoring last season," Moton wrote. "Minter takes over a defense that finished 18th in scoring and 24th in total yards last season. With the addition of Trey Hendrickson on the edge, Baltimore's defense should be able to keep the team in games while Lamar Jackson adjusts to a new offensive system."
Jeff Zrebiec Tabs Mike Green As Ravens' Top Breakout Candidate
Outside linebacker Mike Green continues to be recognized as a top breakout candidate for the Ravens. The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec is the latest pundit to predict a Year 2 leap for Green.
"A second-round pick last year, Green had 3.5 sacks as a rookie while playing more than expected following the Odafe Oweh trade," Zrebiec wrote. "However, new Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver believes Green could have very easily had a 10-sack season and showed the player a video cut-up of all his near misses to prove it.
"With Head Coach Jesse Minter and Weaver now leading the defense, the addition of veteran Trey Hendrickson and second-round pick Zion Young on the edge and the potential return of interior disruptor Nnamdi Madubuike, Green could benefit in a big way."
Green is excited about playing in the new system.
"It's a little bit more attacking rather than containing," Green said on "The Lounge" podcast last month. "I feel like a lot last year was a little bit more containing, a little bit more conservative. But I think now, it's like, 'Go attack the quarterback, do your best moves.' So I feel like that can bring a lot of more things to the table, especially when you've got these great pass rushers in the room."
Pundit Is Looking Forward to Hendrickson's Ravens Debut
NFL.com’s Matt Okada looked at all 16 Week 1 matchups and named the most anticipated player debut for each one.
Hendrickson was Okada's choice for the Ravens' opener at the Indianapolis Colts.
"Hendrickson is in his 30s and coming off core muscle surgery, but he did log at least 13.5 sacks in four of the five seasons prior to his injury-abbreviated 2025 and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2024," Okada wrote. "He'll be a key cog in a new defense under new HC Jesse Minter and DC Anthony Weaver, and we'll get a first look at both in Indy on the season's first Sunday."