Around the AFC North: Aaron Rodgers and Six Teammates Gather for Bonding Week

Cleveland Browns: Rookie Is Expected to Join Three-Safety Look on Defense

The Ravens won't be the only AFC North team that relies on a three-safety defensive look.

The Browns are leaning toward using safeties Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, and second-round pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren together often in the upcoming season, according to Dan Labbe of cleveland.com.

Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks and Jaylinn Hawkins give the Ravens an elite trio of versatile safeties on the back end. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry sees the three-safety trend spreading around the league.

"You have these safeties that are these hybrid defenders," Berry said. "Kyle Hamilton's obviously the one that we see every year."

The Browns will have a different look under new Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg after trading star defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Berry likes the versatility of Clevland's safety trio and wants to take advantage of it.