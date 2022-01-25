Late for Work 1/25: Reaction to Antonio Brown Saying He Wants to Play With Lamar Jackson

Brown, 33, has shown that he can still play at a high level. The seven-time Pro Bowler helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl last year and he had 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games with the Bucs this season.

However, it seems unlikely that the Ravens would have interest in Brown. They had opportunities to sign him the past two offseasons and chose not to.

In addition to Brown's well-documented off-the-field issues and unceremonious departures from four teams, the Ravens have a promising, young corps of wide receivers, led by Brown's cousin, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

"The Ravens' quarterback has also expressed interest in playing with Brown before," Ravens Wire's Kevin Oestreicher wrote. "However, the veteran wide receiver has a laundry list of off-field issues, so it seems unlikely that the team will bring him in."

Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich wrote: "The idea of the Ravens adding Antonio Brown is far-fetched."

Ebony Bird's Kristen Wong wrote: "While they could use another productive wideout, they also don't want to play with fire. Until further notice, these rumblings are just rumblings, and what Jackson wants — or seems to want — isn't necessarily best for the franchise."

The speculation about Brown signing with the Ravens began in the spring of 2020 after photos of Jackson and the Brown cousins working out together appeared on social media.

Antonio Brown subsequently posting a photoshopped image of him wearing a Ravens uniform intensified the rumors, as did a report that the Ravens had internal discussions about signing him. When Brown was still available that July, Jackson said he still hoped the Ravens would sign him.