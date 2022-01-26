Late for Work 1/26: Ravens Nearing Contract Extension With John Harbaugh

Speaking of contract extensions, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr listed the negotiations between the Ravens and Jackson on a long-term deal as one of the biggest non-Super Bowl storylines to follow.

Orr said the negotiations "could be a roller coaster ride." If a deal isn't reached this offseason, Jackson would play under a fifth-year option that pays him $23 million.

"Lamar Jackson is self-represented and is an extraordinarily unique player, not only in terms of skill set, but in how a front office might gauge his long-term value," Orr wrote.

Orr suggested that Jackson's 1-3 record in the playoffs could be a factor in the negotiations.

"Know that I would hand him $40 million a season right now without a second thought," Orr wrote. "I think Jackson is transcendent; a face-of-the-franchise player who, like all quarterbacks, could use a little luck in the injury department, a boost on the skill position player front and some schematic diversity.

"My point in circling his postseason stats with a red pencil is that … this is what negotiating with a team is like! They're going to poke holes in his impressive body of work to try and hammer him well underneath the $45 million threshold set by Patrick Mahomes. It's going to be weird and uncomfortable."

Orr believes that a long-term deal ultimately will get done.

"He's too special to let go of," Orr wrote. "That said, we don't necessarily have a precedent for this kind of extension, especially for a player who, as of now, is not utilizing the services of an agent to handle the grimy work."