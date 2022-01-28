Late for Work 1/28: Reaction to Hiring of Mike Macdonald

As Smolka noted, Macdonald is taking over a unit that has a rich tradition, but also one that is in transition.

"Unlike many of the previous Ravens defensive coordinators, Macdonald isn't inheriting a star-studded defense well stocked with Pro Bowlers and dotted with a future Hall of Famer or two," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens have Pro Bowl-caliber corners coming off season-ending injuries in [Marlon] Humphrey and Marcus Peters, a few talented young players still trying to gain their footing in the NFL in [Patrick] Queen, Odafe Oweh and Justin Madubuike, and questions at all three levels of their defense.

"The Ravens' defensive tradition makes this a coveted job, but there is a ton of work to do. [Head Coach] Harbaugh is taking a leap of faith that Macdonald will be able to pull it all together."

Zrebiec said a defensive overhaul feels like a must for the Ravens to get back to being one of the AFC's top teams.

"The Ravens have grown old in certain spots and lack depth and elite playmaking ability in others," Zrebiec wrote. "With a list of free agents that includes Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Houston, Pernell McPhee, L.J. Fort, Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith and DeShon Elliott and a few potential salary-cap cuts as well, it's all but certain the Ravens defense will have a decidedly new look in 2022."

That said, Zrebiec doesn't expect the Ravens' defensive philosophy to change under Macdonald, who joined the Ravens as an intern in 2014 and spent six seasons as a defensive assistant before working specifically with defensive backs and then inside linebackers.

"Harbaugh is an ardent believer in maintaining an aggressive defense," Zrebiec wrote. "Macdonald will undoubtedly have his own wrinkles and ways of doing things, but he's spent much of his coaching career in Baltimore. Those factors don't foreshadow a dramatic shift in scheme and style."

Macdonald, 34, returns to Baltimore after a highly successful one-year stint as Michigan defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh. In Macdonald, the Ravens are getting a rapid riser in the coaching ranks who has earned a reputation as a quick study, superb communicator and innovative thinker.

"Still, there is an obvious risk factor involved in the Macdonald hire that shouldn't be dismissed. He has exactly one year of defensive coordinator experience, and that was at the college level," Zrebiec wrote. "As good as things went for Michigan last year — Macdonald was part of a defensive turnaround that helped yield a long-awaited victory over Ohio State and a berth in the College Football Playoff — he's taking a significant step forward.