Late for Work 10/13: 'Transcendent' Lamar Jackson Draws Comparisons to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady

Transcendent' Lamar Jackson Draws Comparisons to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady

The pro football universe is still buzzing about Lamar Jackson's electric performance in Monday night's thrilling, come-from-behind win over the Indianapolis Colts in overtime.

Here's a sample of what the pundits are saying:

NFL.com's Marc Sessler: "I was like, 'What does this remind me of?' And I know that we draw this comparison almost to a tired extent, but it was sitting in my living room in the 90s as a high school and a college person watching Michael Jordan get into a billion fixes, and every single time you're like, 'You know this is going down to the last minute. You know that he's going to take care of whatever adversity's coming his way.' And Lamar Jackson talked about entering into a state of total calm in that game. The players around him believe it."

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "Lamar's starting to remind me of early career [Tom Brady], where every game comes down to this insane ending, everyone thinks they're lucky, and everyone can't quite believe they managed to lose the game and can't figure out how and why. The reason is the quarterback, usually, and the coaching. They make their own luck."

The Baltimore Sun's Dan Rodricks: "That was not merely a great game, and not merely great performances by the quarterback and his receivers. What really happened the ESPN cameras could not show: The duende in Lamar Jackson. Am I getting carried away? No. I just recognize duende when it appears. I look for it constantly. I have studied it for 30 years, since I first discovered this mysterious thing from Spanish folklore and literature. I have tried to be careful to never mistake duende for mere talent or fame. It is far more than that. The common translation of duende is 'hobgoblin' or 'ghost.' But it has a much larger meaning that takes us up the philosopher's elevator to the realm of the metaphysical. Duende, defined by the playwright and poet Federico Garcia Lorca, is star power, charisma, a kind of ghostly spirit that gets into the blood of artists — dancers, singers, writers of verse — and takes over. It gives the audience chills. It's thrilling and sometimes even a little scary. … We are in Baltimore during the Lamar Jackson era. We are in a special place and time. Let us give thanks and praise."

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "A transcendent athlete will find a way to make the night his even when the story seems headed in a different direction. That's what Jackson did at M&T Bank Stadium with a national audience watching on ESPN. This was a game the Ravens were supposed to win comfortably. Instead, the Colts seized the initiative and seemed determined to humiliate their hosts underneath the Monday night lights. By all rights, they should have flown home with a victory. Jackson did not see it that way, and he bent reality to his will using tools many people did not think he possessed. This is all we ask for from our great athletes. It's why we watch."

"Pardon the Interruption's" Michael Wilbon: "Lamar Jackson can crush your soul. He did that to Indianapolis. It seems like the kind of victory, if you believe in momentum, this is the kind of thing that can get the Baltimore Ravens on a roll to have them play a stretch of great football."