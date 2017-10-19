Late For Work 10/19: With Ravens Receivers Banged up, Expect Added Reinforcements and Changes

Oh, and if you're hoping the Pittsburgh Steelers might trade wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Ravens, don't hold your breath. After initial reports of Bryant wanting to be traded, he more recently said he's happy where he is. Plus, as Garrett Downing and Ryan Mink point out in the video to the right, teams don't trade good players to their rivals.

The NFL (and Ravens) Panic Meter: How Every Fan Base Is Feeling Now

With 25 NFL teams either leading the division or within one loss of the division leader, nobody is feeling comfortable. Things are too tight and anything can happen in this unpredictable league.

The Ravens (3-3) are one of those teams that is just one game out of the division lead (the Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-2). Still, there is a palpable uneasiness in Baltimore.

Ravens fans aren't alone.

ESPN came up with a panic meter to help rate just how panicked (or not panicked) each team is feeling. There is a five-point scale, and the Ravens landed in the middle at 3.5.

"There's reason to panic after Baltimore lost Sunday to the 2-4 Bears, who were coming off a short week and going with a rookie quarterback making his first NFL road start," ESPN writes. "But, technically, the Ravens trail the Steelers by one game in the AFC North. So, it's difficult to entirely write them off. It's just hard to have confidence in a team whose wins have come against these quarterbacks: Andy Dalton, DeShone Kizer and EJ Manuel."

Here's where all 32 teams land on the scale:

5) Outright panic: Where is the hope? (There isn't much): Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers

4) On the brink: A couple more losses and it's time to think about the draft:Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders

3.5) Uneasy, but still not on the edge:Ravens, Dallas Cowboys

3) Don't get comfortable: Season could go either way, depending on the next few games: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Washington Redskins

2) Good, but uneasy: Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Vikings, Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

* 1) Everything is fine: Better than expected so far:*Philadelphia Eagles

To sum it up, The MMQB.com's Peter King declared the 2017 season so far as the year of "a mishmash of mediocrity, where no team is great, some are good (and one is perfectly bad)."

So looking at the field, that's enough to give hope in Baltimore despite the Ravens' 500 record. There's just one problem.

"The good news is the NFL reeks of mediocrity more than ever and the Ravens' schedule appears even more favorable after the Aaron Rodgers injury," wrote WNST's Luke Jones. "The bad news is that Sunday's loss confirms that Baltimore could also lose any of its remaining 10 games. Yes, even the one in Cleveland."

The Ravens seemingly get a break with their upcoming schedule as their next four opponents may not have their starting quarterbacks. But after losing to rookie Mitchell Trubisky in his first road game, that isn't bringing as much confidence as it once did.

"If the offense can't perform at even a competent level, it won’t matter if the Ravens are facing Case Keenum or Sam Bradford, Brett Hundley or Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett or Andrew Luck," wrote Zrebiec.