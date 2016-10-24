Late For Work 10/24: 7 Game Takeaways, Including Ravens Officially In Crisis Mode

"The bad news is there's been no indication that they are capable of such corrections, or that this once-promising season is even salvageable," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

That bad news is actually so bad that The Sun's Peter Schmuck is pushing the panic button.

"Welcome to John Harbaugh's nightmare," he wrote. "In a game that defied explanation, the Ravens found a bunch of new ways to lose and now are officially in crisis.

"[I]f they cannot beat a 1-5 team that lost its starting quarterback in the second quarter, it probably won't matter whether Roethlisberger is available to play when they face the Steelers in two weeks."

Based on their record, the Jets are the second-worst team in the conference just ahead of the winless Cleveland Browns. Yet the Ravens were the worse team Sunday, so it's hard for media and fans to see how Baltimore can beat any of the remaining winning teams on its schedule during the second half of the season.

Relying on other teams to keep you in the hunt is not a recipe for success. As CSNMidAtlantic.com's Clifton Brown said, "[The Ravens] can't wait for other teams to do their business for them." To turn the season around, Baltimore needs* *to start playing better and not just hope rivals stumble.

The No. 1 priority is finding a way for the offense to score touchdowns. The unit has only reached the end zone 10 times in seven games this season (Chris Moore's touchdown doesn't count because it came on special teams), which is tied for the second least in the NFL.

Prior to Sunday, the cry was for better red-zone offense, but the Ravens actually took a step back by not even making it to the red zone against the Jets.

Mistakes, including turnovers, missed tackles and penalties are also all problems, but quarterback Joe Flacco said the biggest problem is just that the Ravens just "aren't good right now." Every team makes mistakes, but the Ravens aren't playing well enough offensively to overcome them, per Flacco.

"You can point to a lot of things, but to me, almost all of them are on the offensive side of the football," said Brown. "A lot of people thought Marc Trestman getting fired was going to solve the Ravens' offensive problems. You can scratch that off your list. It hasn't happened. They still haven't won a game without him.

"If the Ravens don't improve offensively, the winning isn't going to start happening."

2) Walker: 'Harbaugh Is Going To Start Taking Real Heat'

Losses are starting to pile up, which means the heat is starting to turn up, too.

If the Ravens don't turn things around, they will miss the playoffs in three of the last four years. After the first losing season in the Harbaugh era last year, the Ravens are under .500 for the first time this season.

"Every week now, John Harbaugh laments how they're not playing winning football, not translating their efforts in practice to production on Sunday," wrote The Sun's Childs Walker. "If that's the case, the ire of a dispirited fan base is going to focus increasingly on Harbaugh himself. And according to his own description of the problem, it's scrutiny he deserves.

"He'll get a very long leash from owner Steve Bisciotti, and he should. He's always won when working with talented, healthy rosters, and he's rarely failed to coax spirited efforts from his players. I fully expect Harbaugh to coach the Ravens in 2017. But if they don't alter their fortunes rapidly, I expect to hear wide speculation about a coaching change for the first time since he took the job in 2008."

3) Of All The Ravens' Problems, Offensive Line Is Biggest Issue

If Baltimore is going to start scoring again, both the running game and Flacco need to play better. But neither of those two things is likely to happen with the way the offensive line is playing.