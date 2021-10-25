Late For Work 10/25: Ravens Aren't Running Away With the AFC North

Let's not pretend that the Bengals have sewn up the division. They and the Ravens now have the same record with 10 games to go. But Baltimore missed a golden opportunity.

"The Ravens aren't running away with the AFC North," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "Baltimore was a touchdown favorite against Cincinnati and had the opportunity to go two games up in the division. But the Ravens relinquished first place because their secondary and run game failed to show up once again."

On the Ravens' end, this was as much of a failure as last week's game against the Chargers was a success, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.