Late for Work 10/26: Analysts Split in Their Ravens-Dolphins Game Predictions

Clues That Will Help You Figure Out Ravens' Injury Situation

The Ravens continue to juggle a litany of injured players as 30 percent of their roster is on the injury report heading into tonight's matchup, including 10 of 22 starters.

The area of concern is at wide receiver, where we already know they'll likely be down two players as Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Matthews (thigh) are both doubtful to play. Whether the top three receivers – Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman – will be available, The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec says there are clues to watch for today.

There is a 4 p.m. deadline to make roster moves, and what the Ravens do (or don't do) will give an indication of players' health status.

"If they promote one of their practice squad receivers, Quincy Adeboyejo or Kenny Bell, it would be an indication that Wallace (concussion) and/or Maclin (shoulder) won't play," Zrebiec wrote.

"The Ravens will want at least four active receivers, if not five, so if Maclin and Wallace can't go, they'd have to make a move. … As things stand, Moore, Whalen and likely Perriman (concussion) are in."

Meanwhile, the Ravens would love to get back right guard Matt Skura, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury. He is listed as questionable after returning to practice this week as a limited participant.

Either Skura or rookie Jermain Eluemunor will get the challenge of blocking Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who leads Miami's fifth-ranked run defense.

A roster move (or lack thereof) by 4 p.m. will give another clue to which Ravens guard will get the call.

"If [Skura] can't play, the Ravens will need to add a seventh healthy offensive lineman," Zrebiec wrote. "If Skura is fine, he'd probably slide into the starting right guard spot with Eluemunor and Luke Bowanko being the two reserves."

Based on the injury report sent out Wednesday, five of the seven Ravens' inactives will likely be Campanaro, Matthews, running back Terrance West (calf, out), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle, out) and outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh, doubtful).

Tony Bergstrom Signed by Redskins; Unlikely Ravens Will Have to Send Draft Pick to Arizona

If the Ravens do make a move to supplement the offensive line, it won't be Tony Bergstrom, who's been released twice and re-signed in a little over a week.

That's because Bergstrom was signed by Washington Wednesday as the Redskins have endured injuries along their offensive line. Four of their five offensive linemen missed portions of their game last week.