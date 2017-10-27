Late for Work 10/27: Internet Explodes After Flacco Hit, Eye Poke, Throat Grab, Irish Dancer and Cat

First, where'd the cat come from?

Second, where is it now?

And, third, who gets to adopt him/her? Seriously, just look at the Ravens' social media feed and you'll see there is no shortage of hopeful people asking for the chance.

We're trying to get answers folks …

It's Not Hyperbole to Say This Ravens Win Was Season-SavingIf Baltimore had lost Thursday night, its season would've virtually been over with only an 11 percent chance of advancing to the playoffs, according to ESPN. But because the Ravens were victorious, their chances grew to 33 percent.

As such, Press Box's Bo Smolka says it's not hyperbole to say this win rescued Baltimore's season.

"The Ravens would have said all the right things about having half the season remaining, but really, at that point they would be playing for draft position," Smolka wrote. "And dramatic changes at the Owings Mills, Md., facility might have been forthcoming.

"At 4-4, the Ravens are not where they want to be or expected to be at the season's midpoint, but at least they enter their idle weekend with a dose of confidence and – Flacco's injury notwithst`anding – with the needle trending upward again."

Baltimore deserves credit for coming out swinging with their backs against the wall, and emphatically delivering a statement that they shouldn't be counted out. The Ravens get a 10-day break before visiting Tennessee, leading into their bye week when they can recover and prepare for an Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers.

Tony Romo Obsessed Over Alex Collins and His Irish Dancing. Ravens Should Feature Him Even More

Goodness gracious, Tony Romo sure did become obsessed with Alex Collins.

"Where'd this kid come from?" the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback asked more than once.

"Call him the Irish Dancer!" he'd tell fellow CBS analyst Jim Nantz.