Late for Work 10/31: Kiko Alonso Texted Joe Flacco to Apologize for Vicious Hit

Bobby Rainey = Primary kick returner

The Ravens re-signed Rainey to add depth at running back after West was injured, but with Collins and Allen leading the way, Rainey's biggest impact has been on special teams. He's had 10 returns for a 31.6-yard average and exploded against the Chicago Bears when he returned a kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown. Before Rainey was signed, Collins returned kicks.

Terrance West = ???Lee didn't have a specific role for West, who has missed the past three games with the calf injury. Prior to that, West had started 17 of the last 18 games. The question is when he's healthy enough to play (and The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec thinks he could practice this week), can he regain his role from Collins?

Last week, ESPN suggested that West could be trade bait, writing: "West could be the odd-man out in the backfield. Alex Collins has taken a lead role, Danny Woodhead is set to come off injured reserve soon and Buck Allen is a backup who has value on special teams."

Danny Woodhead = Pass-catching threat out of the backfieldIt was brief, but if the first offensive series of the year was any indication, Woodhead will account for a large part of the offense if he returns and remains healthy. On that one series,Woodhead caught three passes for 33 yards and had one carry for four yards before hurting his hamstring.

"We'll have to compare all of our options and try to keep the players that give us the best chance or make us the stronger team," Harbaugh said.

Ravens Don't Have Enough Cap Space for a Significant Trade