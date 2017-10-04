Late For Work 10/4: Which 2-2 Teams Are the Most/Least in Trouble?

Ravens Continue to Fall Down National Power Rankings

It wasn't as big of a drop as last week (average of 8.5 spots), but the Ravens continue to fall down the national power rankings below. This week, it was by an average of 4.8 spots.

ESPN.com: No. 22 (down four)

"After recording eight interceptions and eight sacks between the first two games of the season, the Ravens have recorded just one pick and one sack in the two games since. With the offense sputtering, Baltimore will need the defense to be as disruptive as possible."

Yahoo! Sports: No. 22 (down six)

Frank Schwab: "The Ravens fell behind early, so I understand they got knocked off their game script. Still, a nine-carry, 82-yard stat line for Alex Collins is silly. If he doesn't get 20 carries next week for this toothless offense, something is wrong. He looks pretty good."

Bleacher Report: No. 23 (down 11 spots from last week)

Chris Simms: "Is the Ravens defense still a top-tier unit? Yes, but there's only so long it can hold down the fort. The Ravens offense is atrocious, and it's costing the team games. … Right now, the defense is banged up and can't hold things down. That's why we've seen two blowout losses in a row."

NFL.com: No. 23 (down three)

Elliot Harrison: "Many blamed the Ravens' epic loss in London last week on poor travel preparation. Perhaps jet lag is why this group fell flat for the second week in a row. To be clear, Baltimore has been outscored by 54 points over the last two games after winning the first two by a combined score of 44-10. Joe Flacco's performance will be carved up by everyone from newspapers to MySpace, too. After throwing for 28 yards overseas, Flacco dropped back over 50 times against the Steelers, with only 235 yards, two interceptions and four sacks to show for it. The Ravens averaged 3.9 yards per pass play. Yeesh."

USA Today: No. 25 (down three)

"They've outscored Ohio-based teams (both ranked lower) by 34 points. Baltimore has now been beaten by 54 points in its two other contests."

CBSSports.com: No. 25 (down two)

Pete Prisco: "Their offense is woeful. The line is putrid. The injuries might be too much to overcome."

Watch for Raiders to Lean More on RB Marshawn Lynch

After losing their franchise quarterback to a back injury, the Raiders may lean more on their free agent addition of running back Marshawn Lynch to try to beat the Ravens this week.

Lynch came out of retirement this offseason, and his return started strong, but then fizzled. He rushed for 76 yards in Week 1, but only added another 75 in the next three games combined.

The Denver Broncos held Lynch to 12 yards on nine carries last week, and he only gained 18 yards on six carries against the Washington Redskins the previous week. Those certainly aren't the numbers we were accustomed to seeing during his Seattle Seahawks days when he gained for more than 1,200 yards in four consecutive seasons (2011-14).

"[I]t's time for Lynch to step it up. If he can," wrote ProFootballTalk.com's Mike Florio.

"At a time when many assume Adrian Peterson has lost his fastball, it's fair to wonder whether Lynch, after a year out of football, also has. While the Raiders have a good offensive line (although not good enough to keep from getting their quarterback's back broken), they currently don't have their starting quarterback. Which means that opposing defenses will load up the box in an effort: (1) to take Lynch away; and (2) to force EJ Manuel to beat them."

