Late For Work 10/5: What's Going on With Jimmy Smith?

Zrebiec might be the best Ravens reporter in town, so reviewing the day is no knock on him. The focus is really on Smith and whether he will be available for Sunday's matchup against the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders boast two skilled receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree (more on him below), and even though quarterback Derek Carr (back) won't play, the duo will be a challenge to defend.

The hope is Smith's injury isn't serious, but there may not be clarification on that very soon. Head Coach John Harbaugh doesn't speak to the media today (the coordinators speak on Thursdays) and the injury report may not come out until later in the evening as the Ravens usually wait for opponents to finish their injury report, and the Raiders are three hours behind on the West Coast.

WNST's Luke Jones describes Smith's final play in Sunday's game.

"Smith was replaced by rookie Marlon Humphrey on Pittsburgh's final touchdown drive in the fourth quarter Sunday, but he didn't appear to suffer a serious injury and never went to the ground during his final play of the afternoon, Le'Veon Bell's 21-yard run to the Baltimore 21 with under five minutes remaining," Jones wrote.

"Smith played 52 of 76 defensive snaps against the Steelers as Humphrey replaced him for a few series over the course of the contest, something the rookie also did the previous week."

It's hard to overstate the importance of Smith's presence on the defense. Last year, the unit was leading the NFL for most of the season, and when Smith went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 14, the defense wasn't the same.