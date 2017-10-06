Late For Work 10/6: Can Ravens Win on West Coast? 41 Ravens-Raiders Game Predictions

How long of a leash should they give him after fumbling twice in 25 carries? Usually that sends a running back to the doghouse, but Collins has been the offense's most explosive weapon up to this point. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday the leash isn't long, but the Ravens are working with him on developing techniques and a mindset to fix the problem.

Collins insists that the issue can be corrected, which he says he will do, so it doesn't hurt his NFL career.

"Most definitely it's something that's fixable," Collins told The Sun's Childs Walker. "It's just mostly awareness. As a running back, you can't make it in this league if you don't have good ball security, and that's the thing. Every running back has great ball security until they're unaware of where the defense is coming from. That's the main reason why it happens — they hit you when you least expect it. So the easiest way to fix it is just to be 100 percent aware of the ball at all times."

If you can't tell in the video to the right, I fall on the side of continuing to feed Collins while working with him on getting those turnover numbers down. It's just too hard to put the most explosive player on the sideline while the offense struggles.

Scouting Report: Who Has the Edge?

As he does every week, Zrebiec offered a more detailed scouting report of this week's matchup, comparing both teams' offensive and defensive passing and rushing games, special teams and intangibles.

Zrebiec is predicting a 23-13 win for the Raiders because of the Ravens' struggles on offense and on the road.

Passing Game

"Quarterback Joe Flacco is facing more criticism than perhaps ever before after consecutive dreadful performances by him and the offense. … The Raiders go from Derek Carr, a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback regarded as one of the league's best, to EJ Manuel who hasn't won a start since 2014. Manuel is bigger and more mobile than Carr, but the Ravens don't expect Oakland's offense to change too much."

Edge = Raiders

Running Game

"The Ravens continue to work with young running back Alex Collins on his ball security, but they've decided for now that his upside and elusiveness makes it worth dealing with the fumbling risks he brings. … With a big, touted offensive line and a power back in Marshawn Lynch, the Raiders have the makings of a dominant running game. It hasn't happened yet."

Edge = Raiders

Rush Defense

"With stud defensive tackle Brandon Williams sidelined with a foot injury, the Ravens have allowed 339 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns the past two weeks. … Just like last year, Oakland is having problems stopping the run."

Edge = Even

Passing Defense

"The Ravens have gotten superb cornerback play from Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey. … The Raiders' pass rush will present numerous problems for a much-maligned Ravens front."

Edge = Ravens

Quick Hits