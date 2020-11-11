Late for Work 11/11: Key Rookie Contributions Continue to Fuel Ravens

ESPN No. 3 No. 5 “Baltimore will make the playoffs, but it will likely have to take a different route this time. Trailing the Steelers by two games in the AFC North, the Ravens will probably have to take to the road in the postseason after winning the division the previous two years.”

NFL.com No. 4 No. 5 “The Ravens had just 55 total yards of offense in the first half, but Jackson and Co. got hot after the intermission, while the Ravens defense gave Philip Rivers and the Colts attack no path to success. A win to build off.”

Bleacher Report No. 6 No. 5 “Baltimore got back to winning with a fairly convincing victory, but the win didn't do much to erase concerns about its ability to hang with the big dogs in the AFC.”

USA Today No. 4 No. 5 “Sunday's triumph at Indianapolis wasn't pretty, but it was the first time Jackson brought Baltimore back from a halftime deficit.”

Sports Illustrated No. 3 No. 5 “The Ravens seem a little under the radar, with Jackson failing to post the eye-popping numbers he did a year ago, but the team has still won every game except against the two AFC teams above them here.”