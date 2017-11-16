Late for Work 11/16: Bills Unexpectedly Bench Tyrod Taylor. Here's How It Could Affect Ravens

The Bills have dropped their last two games, and in last week's blowout 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Taylor was benched in favor of rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman in the fourth quarter. McDermott initially said after the game that Taylor would remain the starter, but has since had a change of heart.

ESPN's Mike Rodak believes the Bills made the right decision, but made it at the wrong time.

He says Buffalo has learned over the course of three years and 38 starts that Taylor is not their franchise quarterback. Taylor is an "average" quarterback who misses too many throws from the pocket, but occasionally makes "dazzling" plays with his legs, says Rodak.

"McDermott's timing in the move … raises questions," Rodak wrote. "Taylor either should have been released in the offseason or been given the chance to see through what could be a potential run to the playoffs, and then benched if the Bills were eliminated. That would only have been fair to Taylor and the rest of the veterans in the locker room. If Taylor was not the solution, then why bring him back on a reduced contract this past March?"

Surviving just above .500 and hanging onto the final wild-card spot is not the goal for McDermott or the Bills.

"We're here for more than five wins," McDermott said. "That's why I'm here. That's why I was brought here. That's the vision. It's nothing more than that. It's about getting us to where we're trying to go to win a championship. Everyone wants to get to the playoffs, I understand that, and that's important. At the end of the day, it's about trying to become that football team that the fans of western New York, and the Buffalo Bills fans of the world, have dreamed of for years."

The Ravens already had their eye on the Bills as a fellow wild-card contender, but now they'll be watching even closer to see if Buffalo's "calculated risk" pays off. If the Peterman experiment doesn't immediately pay dividends, Baltimore stands to benefit in the playoff race, as long as the team takes care of its business.