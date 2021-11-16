Late for Work 11/16: Four Stats Ravens Need in Second Half of Season

Should Ravens Prioritize Offensive or Defensive Line in Draft?

In yesterday's Late for Work, we discussed possible solutions for the Ravens to upgrade their offensive line this season. Looking ahead to next season, Ravens Wire's Steve Rudden said the team should prioritize the offensive line in the draft.

"With a very important offseason coming up in a few months for Baltimore, investing in their offensive line to protect Lamar and spark the run game would do wonders for [the] offense as a whole," Rudden wrote. "They could opt to add a veteran or two in free agency, but the draft seems like a more likely option for the team to find a talented player or two (or more) who could either start right away, grow into a star with coaching and development, or even both."

Rudden noted that in a perfect world, All-Pro Ronnie Stanley will be back at full strength next season, veteran tackle Ja'Wuan James returns from injury to be a solid contributor, guard Kevin Zeitler still plays at a high level, and some of the Ravens' younger offensive linemen continue to improve.

Still, Rudden believes the Ravens, who are slated to have 10 picks in 2022, need to devote significant draft capital to the unit.

"If I was drafting in the 2022 NFL draft for Baltimore, I would put a lot of eggs into the offensive line basket, even going as far as potentially using their first five picks on linemen," Rudden wrote. "If the team can get top talent early on, they won't have to rely on trying to find steals later on, although the team has proven more than capable of using both methods well."