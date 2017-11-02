Late for Work 11/2: At Midseason Point, Win-Loss Predictions for AFC North

Can the Ravens prevail in six of their next eight games? Or maybe even five of the next eight? Five might be enough.

PFF doesn't think so. The website is projecting another four wins for Baltimore.

But that doesn't mean it can't happen.

The good news is the Ravens are starting to get healthy at the right time, as quarterback Joe Flacco (concussion) is expected to play Sunday, along with wide receiver Mike Wallace (concussion). The team already got back wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot). The offense is expecting to get a big weapon back with running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring) returning to practice yesterday and eligible to come off injured reserve after the bye.

The second piece of good news is that the schedule gets considerably "easier." The first half of the Ravens' schedule was the ninth-most difficult. It becomes the 22nd-most difficult in the second half.

Week 1: @ Bengals W 20 – 0

Week 2: vs Browns W 10 – 24

Week 3: vs Jaguars L 7 – 44

Week 4: vs Steelers L 26 – 9

Week 5: @ Raiders W 30 – 17

Week 6: vs Bears L 27 – 24

Week 7: @ Vikings L 16 – 24

Week 8: vs Dolphins W 0 – 40

Week 9: @ Titans (4-3)

Week 11: @ Packers (4-3)

Week 12: vs. Texans (3-4)

Week 13: vs. Lions (3-4)

Week 14: @ Steelers (6-2)

Week 15: @ Browns (0-8)

Week 16: vs. Colts (2-6)

Week 17: vs. Bengals (3-4)

Here's how PFF envisions the rest of the year shaking out for the AFC North:

(6-2) Pittsburgh Steelers: 11.3 wins

Remaining strength of schedule: 25th

Sam Monson: "The Steelers haven't been the unstoppable force on offense it looked like they would be before the season, but they are still 6-2, and were the first team to stop the Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh's schedule is slated to get a lot easier down the stretch so we may see them look a lot closer to that potential than they have so far, especially with the continued strong play of WR Antonio Brown."

(4-4) Baltimore Ravens: 8.1 wins

Remaining strength of schedule: 22nd

Monson: "The Ravens, like the Steelers, are slated to see their schedule get a lot easier down the stretch, and they may need that to contend for a wild-card spot as the season wears on. QB Joe Flacco is currently the 29th-ranked QB in overall PFF grade with a mark of 69.5."

(3-4) Cincinnati Bengals: 7.5 wins

Remaining strength of schedule: 4th

Monson: "The Bengals are going to have to contend with one of the league's toughest strengths of schedule going into the back end of the season, and they haven't been able to top .500 with a far easier slate of games thus far. Cincinnati's offense has been much improved after changes to the scheme earlier in the season, and they will need it to be in the second half of the year."

(0-8) Cleveland Browns: 2.4 winsRemaining strength of schedule: 3rdMonson: "The Browns are currently one of two winless teams, and they've achieved that despite a schedule that has been middle of the pack in terms of difficulty. In the second half of the season that schedule is looking significantly tougher, and is going to make it hard to find wins. Rookie QB DeShone Kizer is the lowest-graded QB at PFF, and has been a major problem for the offense."

Joe Flacco Reportedly Clears All Five Steps of Concussion Protocol

Flacco made it pretty clear he would be able to play this Sunday after sustaining a concussion in last Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins, as he told reporters that he's "ready to go." But he stopped short of providing details about his progression through the concussion protocol.