Late for Work 11/21: Ravens Not Just Playing Playoff Defense, But 'Championship Caliber' Defense





Ravens Not Just Playing Playoff Defense, But 'Championship Caliber' Defense

Is Baltimore's defense playing at a high enough level that it can carry the team to the playoffs?

Psshh.

After the unit pitched its third shutout of the season in a 23-0 pounding of the Green Bay Packers Sunday, ESPN is skipping right over that question and taking it to a whole other level.

"Recent NFL history suggests this defense can do more than carry the Ravens to the postseason," the website wrote.

"If defenses truly win championships, the Ravens must believe they have a shot."

Prior to Sunday's third Baltimore shutout, only four other teams had accomplished that feat in the last … get ready … 30 YEARS. That's the number ESPN Stats and Information dug up, and it turns out that three of the four teams went on to win the Super Bowl.

1991 Washington Redskins ------> Won Super Bowl

2000 Baltimore Ravens -----------> Won Super Bowl

2001 San Francisco 49ers --------> Lost in wild-card round

2003 New England Patriots -----> Won Super Bowl

The Ravens' shutouts have come against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Packers. Doubters are quick to point out that the latter two came against backup quarterbacks Matt Moore and Brett Hundley.

"That also could mean the Ravens are gearing up for that fourth shutout Monday night, when they play host to the Houston Texans and backup quarterback Tom Savage," ESPN wrote.

Something tells me this kind of talk won't sit right with defensive leader Terrell Suggs, who downplayed the significance of the unit's shutouts Sunday.

"It don't mean [bleep]* *if we don't make the playoffs," Suggs said. "It's good. But if we don't get in, y'all won't remember [the shutouts]."

Suggs makes the obvious point that everyone is thinking.

Before Sunday, some people would scoff at putting the words "Ravens" and "playoffs"* *in the same sentence because of the team's 4-5 record. Now at 5-5, Baltimore currently owns the sixth and final AFC wild-card spot, but talking about their Super Bowl prospects feels premature.

That is more a result of the offensive struggles, however, and less about the defense's potential.

"What could hold back this stingy defense from being 'super' is an offense that has struggled all season," says ESPN. "Baltimore ranks 31st in offense and failed to score an offensive touchdown in the first half Sunday, the sixth time that's happened this season."

One of those offensive players is all-in on the idea, however, and knows the players on his side of the ball need to raise their performance level.

"Our defense is playing championship football," wide receiver Mike Wallace said. "Our offense, we have to catch up."

'No Touchy, Touchy.' Best Commentary Ever for Sam Koch's Masterful Punt

While watching the replays of Sam Koch's punt inside the 1-yard line, I immediately thought Head Coach John Harbaugh should challenge the ruling on the field that it was a touchback.

It seemed to me there was conclusive video evidence that the ball didn't touch the white goal line or a Ravens player.

"This will be an easy 'win' for Harbaugh's challenge record," I thought.