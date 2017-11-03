Late for Work 11/3: 51 Predictions for Critical AFC Ravens-Titans Game

While the Ravens have faced a mountain of injuries this year, they are far from alone.

TheMMQB.com's Conor Orr took a deeper dive into NFL injury stats, and found a "problematic trend."

Not only are there eight "face of the franchise" season-ending injuries this year – which the Ravens haven't suffered this season (knock on wood) – but overall injuries are up.

Orr looked at players on injured reserve, injured reserve-designated for return, the PUP list and the non-football injury list by Nov. 1 in each season over the past five years, and here's what he found:

2017 = 295 players

2016 = 277

2015 = 233

2014 = 263

2013 = 252

"If this is simply bad luck or, in the case of the larger IR total, a rise in administrative loopholes for general managers, it's striking the NFL at a time where it feels vulnerable," wrote Orr.

Jets Do Ravens a Solid With Win Over Bills

Thank you, New York Jets.

The Jets (4-5) beat the Buffalo Bills (5-3) in a Thursday Night Football game that could have a major impact on the AFC wild-card race.

The Bills jumped out to a surprisingly fast 5-2 start to the season, but with the New England Patriots favored to win the AFC East, that meant the Bills had a strong hold on the fifth wild-card spot. After the Jets knocked them down last night, it gives the Ravens a better opportunity to win either of the two wild-card spots.

Former Ravens quarterback Tyrod Taylor had a solid game for the Bills, but in the end, it wasn't enough.