Late for Work 12/12: Actually, Ravens DON'T Have Wild-Card Spot, But Still Control Their Destiny

So, if the season ended today, the Ravens would not go to the playoffs.

But here's the thing: none of this changes Baltimore's road to the postseason. It was written yesterday that if the Bills, Chargers/Chiefs (they play each other this week) and Ravens all win out and finish with identical records, Baltimore will advance because of tiebreakers.

That's still true. By then, the Ravens and Bills WILL have four common opponents. Both have already played the Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders, and they both will have played the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts by the conclusion of Week 17.

"If the Ravens win out, beating the Browns on Sunday and then closing out their home schedule with victories against the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, they are guaranteed a wild-card spot," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "That's because if the Chargers, Bills and Ravens all win out, the Chargers would take the AFC West and the Ravens would win the common opponent tiebreaker over the Bills. The common opponent tiebreaker doesn't kick in until teams have at least four common opponents, which the Ravens and Bills will by season's end."

If the Chiefs win out, they will take the AFC West and the Ravens would win the tiebreaker over the Bills.

According to ESPN Analytics, Baltimore still has an 82.8 percent chance of advancing to the playoffs. That's only a 6.5 percent decrease after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Their odds still remain so high because the Ravens' final three opponents have a combined 8-31 (.205) record. The Bills' remaining opponents are 20-16 (.555) and the Chargers' are 18-21 (.461).

"It was only three years ago that the Ravens were blown out by the Steelers in their first full game without Smith and returned to Heinz Field two months later to win in the opening round of the playoffs," wrote WNST's Luke Jones. "Regardless of how it ended Sunday night, a one-point road loss to an 11-2 team shouldn't prompt any fear if given the chance to roll the dice again, and there isn't much more you can ask for beyond that.