Late For Work 12/12: Steelers Put Pressure On Ravens; Steve Smith Dodges Retirement Question

The Denver Broncos (8-5) continued to loosen their grip on the second wild-card position after a 13-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. But the Miami Dolphins (8-5) are one spot behind the Broncos after a victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Miami will have to fight for that final position without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who may have torn his ACL in the win.

The Titans' win over the Broncos was good for taking Denver down a notch, but it also puts the Titans (7-6) and Houston Texans (7-6) in the wild-card picture too. They are now tied atop the AFC South.

Put it all together, and the Ravens are currently in the eighth spot in the AFC race and could greatly improve their chances, both in the division and wild-card race, with a win over the Patriots. That would boost them to No. 3 in the conference.

"Week 14 proved there's no mega-team in the NFL this year," wrote TheMMQB.com's Peter King. "Actually, Weeks 13 and 14 have proven that, particularly with America's Teams – Dallas and Oakland – struggling. And New England might be great, but the last time they played a good team (Seattle a month ago), they got beat in Foxboro. Some dangerous teams, Pittsburgh and Green Bay and Baltimore, might not even make the postseason.

"So it's just the way the NFL wants it. Mystery. Half the league has somewhere between a prayer (Tennessee, Baltimore), a shot (Seattle, Atlanta, Tampa Bay) and real hope (Kansas City, Dallas) of playing deep into January."

Smith Sr. Dodges Retirement Question

Thirty-seven-year-old wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. will be repeatedly asked whether he'll retire after this season until he actually does.

And unless he gives a firm, "Yes, I'm retiring" response every time he's asked, media will perceive that as him leaving the door open for a return.

That's what happened when Smith was a guest on "The Dan Patrick Show" last week and he left room for doubt about hanging up his cleats in 2017. Smith announced he would retire last season before a season-ending Achilles injury, but he ultimately returned and has been productive for the Ravens.

Here's the exchange he had with Patrick.

Patrick: You haven't decided about next year, right?

Smith: Yeah, I've decided.

Patrick: You're coming back?

Smith: [Laughs] No.

Patrick: No? You're done?

Smith: Man, what I'm trying to do is enjoy these last four games.

Patrick: [Laughs.] Well, I'll see you during the highlights next season, Steve.

Smith: [Laughs.]

One difference between his 2016 comeback and a potential return next season is he was already under contract. If he were to stay in the league, either the Ravens or another team would have to sign him. Would Baltimore be interested in re-signing a 38-year-old receiver?

Quite possibly.

Despite missing two games with an ankle injury this season, Smith is second on the team with 589 receiving yards and third (tied) with three touchdowns. Head Coach John Harbaugh said in November that he would love to have Smith back, but believes his retirement plans are set. Smith could easily transition into a career of broadcasting.