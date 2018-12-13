Late for Work 12/13: Pundits Give Thumbs Up to Lamar Jackson Remaining Starter

Secondary and Brandon Carr Set for Another Big Challenge

Plenty of pundits focused last week on how the secondary was set for a significant challenge going up against the Chiefs' various playmakers and their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Though the Buccaneers have utilized two quarterbacks this season – Jameis Winston (Sunday's expected starter) and Ryan Fitzpatrick – their passing attack has remained one of the best in the NFL.

In fact, Tampa Bay averages the most passing yards per game in the NFL (331.4). They've also done it by relying on a variety of receivers, as more than five Buccaneers have over 550 receiving yards.

"Even with tight end O.J. Howard on injured reserve and wide receiver DeSean Jackson nursing a thumb injury, the Buccaneers can surround quarterback Jameis Winston with a plethora of playmakers," PennLive’s Aaron Kasinitz wrote. "This deep and talented set of pass catchers has allowed Tampa to put up some of the best passing numbers in the NFL with either Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick behind center."

For Russell Street Report’s Carey Stevenson, a key man the Ravens will want to slow is wide receiver Adam Humphries. While wide receiver Mike Evans is the premier threat among Tampa Bay's pass catchers, Stevenson feels slowing Humphries could be crucial to getting a win.

"Humphries will likely be their primary vehicle to extending drives and the Ravens should take a page out of their playbook when defending [New England Patriots wide receiver Julian] Edelman and the Patriots by absolutely bludgeoning him at the line of scrimmage," Stevenson wrote. "With the depth they have and [cornerback] Brandon Carr's success in the slot as the season has progressed, this is a strategy that should be relatively easy to implement."

Stevenson isn't the only pundit who thinks Carr will have a big part to play on Sunday, with Kasinitz naming him among his key Ravens for the game this weekend. To Kasinitz, with cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Tavon Young battling groin injuries, it means that Carr will have to be on his A-game if the secondary is going to stick with Tampa Bay's dynamic pass catchers.