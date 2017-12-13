Late for Work 12/13: RGIII Says He Came 'Really Close' to Signing With Ravens, But Declined Offer

NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Not Quite a Top-10 Team

Despite the Ravens' heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, Baltimore didn't fall very far down the national power rankings. In fact, the team even moved up in ESPN's eyes after going toe-to-toe with the league's most potent offense.

Baltimore has been slowly climbing its way up these lists this year, as the team was once ranked in the high 20s earlier in the season.

Now, the Ravens aren't quite in the top 10, but are on the cusp.

**ESPN:**No. 12 (up one)

"Alex Collins was cut by the Seahawks on Sept. 2 and signed by the Ravens on Sept. 5. Flash forward to December and he's fourth in the NFL in yards per rush (5.1) and just 175 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season."

**Yahoo Sports:**No. 12 (down one)

"Of all the teams I've seen play in my life, the 2017 Ravens had to be one of the least likely to play a 39-38 game. But the offense has shown some good signs, mostly thanks to Alex Collins' emergence. On the other hand, the defense really missed standout cornerback Jimmy Smith, and he's done for the season."

**NFL.com**: No. 13 (no movement)

"No move for the Ravens, who hung with the Steelers for 60 minutes on Sunday, or at least 59:17. That last drive was rancid (can't use the right word to actually describe it). Yet, Baltimore showed it can manufacture more than a morsel of offense. Alex Collins was one heckuva independent contractor in the second half. Joe Flacco, on the other hand, is flummoxing. He's so cool that when your team's going against him, you don't know whether to be scared silly ... or relieved that he's clearly about to deliver a three-and-out drive-by. The fumble out of bounds -- with the abrupt ending it induced -- dotted what was such a frustrating loss for Ravens fans."

**Sporting News:**No. 13 (down two)

"The pass defense is starting to spring a few more leaks, but Baltimore needs to be pleased with Alex Collins providing a spark in the running game and opening things up for Joe Flacco and the rest of the offense. They Ravens are a dangerous wild card should they get back into position."

**CBS Sports**: No. 14 (down one from last week)

"That loss to the Steelers will sting. But they still control their road to a playoff spot and they have a soft schedule to close out the season."

***Bleacher Report**: No. 15 (down two) *"If there's a thing such as an encouraging loss, Sunday's loss would have been it for the Baltimore Ravens. The Pittsburgh Steelers are a tough matchup for anyone, and the Ravens nearly went into Heinz Field and pulled off the upset. More importantly, the Ravens offense played well and produced explosive plays for the second consecutive week. Alex Collins is running strong, and the Joe Flacco-Mike Wallace connection has been good. The Ravens defense has been solid all season. Though it stinks the Ravens lost Jimmy Smith last week, this defense is capable of stopping a lot of offenses. I'm just not sure it can stop the league's elite offense the way the Baltimore defense did back in 2012. This is why the offense needs to continue improving. Baltimore is capable of reaching the playoffs and even winning a game or two given the right circumstances."

You Need to Watch This Performance – It Will Inspire You for the Rest of the Week

Who doesn't need a little motivation on a Wednesday morning?

I'm telling you, take the time to watch this performance by the Cardinal Shehan School Choir during yesterday's team meeting. It will give you goosebumps.