Late For Work 12/13: Seven Takeaways From Monday Night, Including Ravens' Playoff Path

"But the performance did cast some significant doubt that the Ravens are capable of winning three games to close out the regular season."

The biggest game on the Ravens' remaining schedule is their Christmas day showdown with the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, but for that game to be meaningful, the Ravens must take care of business at home next week against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-8).

AFC Playoff Seeding After Week 14 …

1. New England Patriots (11-2): New England didn't clinch a first-round bye with the win over Baltimore, but it seems inevitable that they will … and maybe even more.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3): Kansas City owns the tiebreaker over the Raiders in the AFC West.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5): Pittsburgh now owns a one-game lead over Baltimore. The division will likely be decided Christmas day when the Ravens visit Heinz Field.

4. Houston Texans (7-6): The Texans own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Titans in the AFC South.

5. Oakland Raiders (10-3): This wild-card spot appears to be locked up, whether it's the Raiders or Chiefs who hold it in the end.

6. Denver Broncos (8-5): Denver owns the tiebreaker over Miami for the final wild-card position. The Broncos' spot is nowhere near secure, however, with their final three games against teams with the three best records in the conference: vs. Patriots, at Chiefs and at Raiders. In The Hunt … 7. Miami Dolphins (8-5): If the Ravens can finish with a tied record with Miami, they will hold a head-to-head tiebreaker. But even without Ryan Tannehill (sprained knee), the Dolphins could win out. They finish at the Jets and Bills, and then host the Patriots, who could rest their starters if they've already clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

8. Ravens (7-6): A full game behind the Steelers, Baltimore must win Christmas day for the division crown. The Ravens need help from the Broncos and Dolphins in order to win a wild-card spot.

2) Ravens Haven't Shown They're On The Same Level As League's Best Teams

As outside linebacker Terrell Suggs walked off the field and into the tunnel at Gillette Stadium, he and his teammates were showered with a barrage of yelling and booing from Patriots fans.

Suggs is heard in the video below, captured by CSNMidAtlantic.com's Brent Harris, saying: "They better hope they don't see us again."

The only way the Ravens and Patriots would see each other again is if Baltimore finds a way to advance to the postseason. It's a positive sign that Suggs believes his team could take down New England with another shot, but excuse the pundits if they don't agree.

"Between this game and the loss to the Dallas Cowboys, we've learned the 2016 Ravens aren't quite up to the level of the best teams in the league," wrote The Sun's Childs Walker.

"The Ravens have proved they can play with the best," added ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "They just fall short in beating the best."

As several pundits pointed out, the final score Monday night made this game appear much closer than it was in reality.