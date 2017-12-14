Late for Work 12/14: Way Too Early, But Very Intriguing Ravens First-Round Mock Draft





Todd McShay Has Ravens Selecting 'Baby Beckham' in 2018 NFL Draft

It's way too early to start looking at 2018 draft picks.

Except, it's never too early. It's way too much fun.

That's why ESPN already has its draft guru, Todd McShay, publishing his first 32-team mock draft despite there being three games left in the season, playoff seeding undetermined, and the draft order totally up in the air. Oh, team needs, player grades, free agency and underclassmen declaring for the draft will all affect this too.

But we won't let all those minor details [sarcasm] get in the way.

With the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, McShay has the Ravens selecting Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk.

If you don't know much about Kirk, his nickname "Baby Beckham" ought to pique your interest. Of course, it refers to New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who surpassed 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Right now, wide receiver looks to be a need in Baltimore.

Mike Wallace and Michael Campanaro are scheduled to become free agents this offseason, 2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman has been a healthy scratch three of the last four games, and Jeremy Maclin has only one year left on his contract.

The Ravens passing offense ranks No. 30 in the league right now.

"Kirk, who has not yet declared for the draft, has all the qualities to be a No. 1 target in the NFL, which is why there have been comparisons to All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr." writes ESPN. "Kirk is an explosive slot receiver who can turn a slant into a touchdown. He's a deep threat who can run past corners. He's an all-around pass-catcher who is known for his route-running as well as punt return ability."

The reason Kirk could drop to the bottom half of the first round is because of his size. His 5-foot-11, 200-pound frame doesn't make scouts salivate, but it doesn't necessarily mean he can't be successful either. Beckham is almost the exact same size (just two pounds lighter) as Kirk, and Steve Smith Sr. is two inches shorter and five pounds lighter.

With McShay projecting the Ravens to the No. 22 spot, it means he expects the Ravens to make the playoffs and be ousted in the wild-card round.

McShay says the knock on Kirk is that he can be inconsistent. He's coming off his least productive season, making 58 catches for 730 yards. He caught at least 80 passes for 900 yards in his previous two seasons. That said, Texas A&M had a change at quarterback this year, which could've affected Kirk's output.

"The Ravens have a poor history when it comes to taking a wide receiver in the first round," writes ESPN. "They've done it three times in their history, and Travis Taylor, Mark Clayton and Perriman rank among their biggest busts.

"But the priority has to be adding playmakers to what has been a struggling offense for most of the season. That means potentially picking a wide receiver has to be in play in the first round."

Even With Alex Collins' Emergence, What About Drafting a Top Running Back?

Let's keep this draft talk going …

The Ravens may have found their long-term solution at running back with Alex Collins. He's scheduled to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, and then a restricted free agent the year after that. It essentially means he'll be in Baltimore through the 2019 season at a bargain price.