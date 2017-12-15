Late for Work 12/15: Will Ravens Survive 'Be-Careful' Game? 49 Ravens vs. Browns Picks

He's a big reason why the Ravens are in playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are the 19th-ranked rushing team and haven't found their consistent go-to running back.

As such, Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll was asked Wednesday if he ever kicks himself for cutting Collins.

"I'm thrilled for him. We're thrilled for him," Carroll said, per ESPN. "He was right in the middle of the competition here and other guys were ahead of him. That's just how it turned out.

"He's great, he works really hard, it's really meaningful to him and he has a good spirit about him. I'm thrilled that he's doing well."

Carroll kind of avoided the question, but the answer is obvious. Of course Carroll would like to have him on the roster right now. Collins' 825 rushing yards nearly equals the 845 yards the Seahawks have garnered from six different tailbacks this season. The group has produced one touchdown to Collins' five.

Still, the word out of Seattle is that the move seemed logical in September.

"Perhaps Carroll and the Seahawks regret the move in hindsight, but in their defense, it made plenty of sense at the time," wrote ESPN's Brady Henderson. "No one questioned the Seahawks when they waived Collins and set their initial 53-man roster with five other tailbacks instead.

"Collins was simply the odd man out in a deep backfield that looked as though it could actually be a strength heading into the season. That seemed like the likely outcome for most of the summer. The nail in the coffin might have been when Collins, who had struggled with ball security since college, lost a fumble in the second preseason game."

Relinquishing Lead Was Uncharacteristic of Ravens Defense; Dean Pees Taking Too Much Heat?

This season's opportunistic Ravens defense has sealed more games than it has lost leads like it did Sunday night against the Steelers.