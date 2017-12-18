Late for Work 12/18: Don't Look Now, Joe Flacco Playing His Best and Intriguing New Playoff Scenario

How Long Can Ravens Survive With Receiving Corps?

The ironic thing about Flacco and the passing offense's recent surge is they've largely done it without receivers Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman, who each had one catch in Cleveland.

Maclin has only caught eight passes for 90 yards and no touchdowns in the last three games. Perriman was active Sunday for the first time since Nov. 27 against the Houston Texans, when he caught one pass for 9 yards.* *

"How far can the Ravens go without a No. 3 WR? Or even a No. 2?" asked Smolka.

"The Ravens marched to another win, but Jeremy Maclin left the game with a knee injury, leaving a wide receiver group of Mike Wallace … and who?"

Flacco leaned heavily on Wallace and Watson, and the bulk of the rest of the passes went to the running backs. Danny Woodhead caught six for 31 yards and Collins added five for 33. Moore has come on strong lately, but finished Sunday's game with zero catches on three targets. He had one drop.

Maclin left the game after his first catch of the day – an impressive 22-yarder while he took a big hit to the midsection. He returned briefly before leaving again for good.

After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said that Maclin's knee injury didn't appear serious, but he would know more after the nine-year vet gets an MRI today.

"[W]hether Maclin returns to 100 percent or not, some of these other receivers need to step up and become impact players if the Ravens have any designs on a playoff run," wrote Smolka.

Baltimore May Not Have Most Suffocating Defense, But It's the Top Playmaking Defense

With their four-turnover performance, the Ravens took back the league lead in turnovers from* *the Jaguars. Baltimore now has 33 on the year (plus-17 turnover margin), and Jacksonville has 31 (plus-15).

"The reason many teams don't want to see the Baltimore Ravens in the postseason is because of their defense," wrote ESPN. "It's far from the most suffocating defense in the NFL, but it's the NFL's best big-play one, which makes the Ravens dangerous if they can make the playoffs."* *

The Ravens defense has given up its fair share of yards this season. Giving up 324.7 yards per game puts the group at No. 10 in the league. That's not a bad ranking, and at the same time, the unit expects more from itself.

It can get even better by cleaning up mistakes. The defense played a strong game against the Browns, but had a weak moment when it allowed running back Isaiah Crowell to break off a 59-yard rush that set up the Browns' only touchdown.

"Baltimore can't tout itself as the best defense. The Ravens make too many mistakes," ESPN wrote. "But the Ravens defense continues to change the momentum of games [with turnovers].