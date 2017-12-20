Late for Work 12/20: After Crunching Numbers, the Most Likely Playoff Game Is Ravens vs. Chiefs

Carl Davis Adamant He'll Play Saturday, Jeremy Maclin's Status Still up in the Air

Neither defensive tackle Carl Davis (shoulder) nor wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (knee) finished last week's game in Cleveland because of injuries, so many will be watching their status for this week.

As of right now, Davis seems more likely to play when the Ravens host the Colts Saturday. That's because he was a limited participant in yesterday's walk-through and he said he plans to play.

"I had an unfortunate end to the game, but I'm fighting through it, and I'll be all right," Davis told The Sun's Edward Lee. "I want to be here for my teammates, and I don't want to miss this opportunity to be out there. So I should be good by then.

"I'll be ready to play. I've got to run it by the trainers and see what they think and see what the best option is for me and see what they want me to do. Yeah, I should be ready to go."

Maclin was listed as a non-participant in yesterday's practice, which isn't surprising based on the hard hit he absorbed from Browns safety Jabrill Peppers. Maclin temporarily returned after that hit, but he was still clearly injured and ended up leaving the game again and didn't finish.