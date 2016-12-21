Late For Work 12/21: Eric Weddle's Perfect Reaction To Pro Bowl Robbery

Unfortunately, Baltimore hasn't accomplished that feat in three months.

"The last time the Ravens won a road game, the weather was warm, the month was September, and the opponent was the Jaguars," wrote CSNMidAtlantic.com's Clifton Brown.

"That doesn't bode well for the Ravens' playoff chances. They can only guarantee themselves a playoff spot by winning their last two games – at Pittsburgh on Sunday, and at Cincinnati on Jan. 1. For the Ravens to pull that off, they will have to snap a four-game road losing streak."

Since winning in Jacksonville, the Ravens have fallen to the New York Giants (10-4), New York Jets (4-10), Dallas Cowboys (12-2) and New England Patriots (12-2). Outside of the Jets, it's hard to put too much stock into the Ravens' road losses.

The Patriots and Cowboys have the best records in football, and the Giants are expected to advance to the postseason. The Ravens were missing five Pro Bowlers in their loss to the Jets (including two 2017 Pro Bowlers in Yanda and Mosley).

The Ravens opened as 5.5-point underdogs for Sunday's game, but they love playing in Heinz Field and have won their last two meetings there. Despite finishing 5-11, Baltimore still beat the Steelers on the road last season, and the Ravens also pulled off an upset in the 2014 playoffs in Pittsburgh.

Even if the Ravens notch a victory on Christmas day, don't forget they have to pull off another road win in Cincinnati the following week.

"I've seen the Ravens-Steelers game billed as 'winner take all' but that's not the case," wrote The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "In fact, I think the Bengals' game will be nearly as difficult for the Ravens as the Steelers' one will be. The Bengals have beaten the Ravens four straight times in Cincinnati and stud receiver A.J. Green figures to play in that game."

Careful With Vetoing Power

Head Coach John Harbaugh took blame for not vetoing the "all-time worst play call" in Sunday's white-knuckle win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It led to a quarterback Joe Flacco interception that sparked a come-from-behind near win for the Eagles.

While many agree with Harbaugh's assessment, Zrebiec sees some fans wanting to take that vetoing power too far going forward.

"What is unfair is this notion that Harbaugh should be stepping in and vetoing [Offensive Coordinator Marty] Mornhinweg's play calls. That's been a popular suggestion this season, but that would undermine the whole system and benefit no one," Zrebiec wrote. "It would cause delays in getting plays on the field and create confusion with Flacco and the offense. It also would completely diminish Mornhinweg, who you want to be calling plays with conviction and confidence.

"Harbaugh absolutely should remind Mornhinweg on the sideline from time to time to run the football. There was a timeout before the Flacco interception, so Harbaugh presumably had ample opportunity Sunday to tell Mornhinweg to take a couple of shots at running the ball. But suggesting that the head coach should regularly veto the play calls of the offensive coordinator is ridiculous. It just doesn't work that way."

Flacco Nearing 4,000-Yard Mark

It seems like it's been asked for years whether this is the season that Flacco finally throws for 4,000 passing yards.

Well, for the first time in his nine-year career, it looks like he will accomplish that feat. He essentially needs to throw for just over 100 yards in each of the Ravens' final two games to hit the milestone.

"Despite this hardly being his best campaign, Joe Flacco is 212 yards away from his first 4,000-yard season," wrote Jones. "The problem is he's also on pace to shatter his career high for passing attempts (614 in 2013) and is averaging 6.5 yards per attempt, the second-lowest mark of his career."

While the 4,000-yard milestone has been a focus for so long, it obviously doesn't necessarily correlate to team success. Flacco has come close two times before, including in 2014 (3,986 yards) and 2013 (3,912).

With Gary Kubiak as the offensive coordinator, Flacco had one of his best seasons in 2014, which also coincided with a 10-6 record and running back Justin Forsett reaching the Pro Bowl. In 2013, however, the Ravens finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time in the Harbaugh-Flacco era.

Top-10 Steelers That Ravens Fans Love To Hate

The Baltimore Sun produced a top-10 Steelers list of players that Ravens fans love to hate:

10) TE Heath Miller

9) S Mike Mitchell

8) K Jeff Reed

7) OLB James Harrison

6) S Ryan Clark

5) HC Mike Tomlin

4) QB Ben Roethlisberger

3) OLB Joey Porter

2) S Troy Polamalu

1) WR Hines Ward

What do you think of the list? How would you order it?

And by the way, just because the Steelers are bitter rivals doesn't mean we can't extend a little holiday cheer their way. Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.

From our family to yours. pic.twitter.com/NOMoE5Tn8x — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2016