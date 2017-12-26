Presented by

Late for Work 12/26: James Harrison Rumors, Playoff Scenarios, Wallace Defends Perriman

Dec 26, 2017 at 01:55 AM
Ellison_Sarah
Sarah Ellison

BaltimoreRavens.com Editor & Writer

26_LFW_Harrison_news.jpg


There's been a massive amount of news since our last installment of Late for Work last Friday. With an extra day off for Christmas Day, it feels like an eternity ago.

Speaking of Christmas, here's wishing you and your family had a merry one.

OK, let's get to it all …

Ravens Interested in James Harrison? Nothing More Than Rumors at This Point

Of all the weekend news, the topic we've received the most questions about is whether the Ravens could potentially sign outside linebacker James Harrison to help supplement the pass rush for a deep post-season run.

The Steelers released the 39-year-old veteran Saturday to make room for guard Marcus Gilbert, who finished serving a four-game suspension.

Apparently, a report from CBS Sports indicated both the Ravens and New England Patriots have interest in Harrison, although, I can't find that report digitally. There are blogs, like the one below, who are crediting CBS Sports, so it's possible it was mentioned on air before Sunday's games. (If anyone has the CBS report, please send it my way.)

I'm giving space to the idea because it sent Ravens, Patriots and Steelers fans alike into a tizzy. All are looking for answers.

After 14 years in Pittsburgh, the thought of Harrison signing with a Steelers rival to potentially spoil his former team's playoff goals is a true nightmare for Steelers fans and a heavenly dream for Ravens and Patriots fans. It's easy to see why Baltimore fans would get excited about seeing Harrison in purple taking down quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, just as he's done to quarterback Joe Flacco over the years.

But, at this point, it looks like fantasizing about such a scenario is as far as this will go.

Harrison went unclaimed on waivers and became a free agent Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. That means both the Ravens and Patriots passed on the 15-year veteran.

"Any team could have claimed Harrison's contract, with the player ultimately being awarded based on priority driven by the reverse priority of teams, from worst to first," wrote ProFootballTalk.com's Mike Florio. "Some had speculated that the Patriots would claim Harrison. Others thought the Ravens would.

"In the end, no one did. Which means he can re-sign with the Steelers as soon as tomorrow, if they want him. And if he wants them."

Until Harrison signs with another team, it's possible the Ravens could still sign him as a free agent, which will make the questions persist.

Analysts thought the Ravens could pad their sack stats Saturday because they were facing an offensive line that had allowed the most sacks (53) in the NFL heading into the game. More injuries along the line seemed to make that an even greater possibility.

But for much of the night, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw from a clean pocket. Baltimore did pick up two sacks, including one on a critical third-down late in the game that contributed to the game-sealing defensive stand.

The Ravens could also potentially make room on the roster by placing cornerback Jaylen Hill on injured reserve, says The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, after he suffered what looked to be a "pretty significant knee injury" Saturday. The Ravens have yet to comment on that injury, however.

It's completely understandable why the Ravens passed on putting a waiver claim on Harrison, and why they may opt not to sign him as a free agent. Harrison has appeared in only five games this season, with no starts and only one sack. The Ravens are seventh (tied with four other teams) in the league in sacks with 40.

Zrebiec brought fans back down to reality.

If Ravens Win Sunday, They'll Face Kansas City Chiefs … More Playoff Scenarios

The playoffs are so close for the Ravens, yet so far away.

After Saturday's nail-biting win over the Indianapolis Colts, there is now a 71 percent chance the Ravens (fifth seed) play the Kansas City Chiefs (fourth seed) on wild-card weekend, according to ESPN's Seth Walder.

The Chiefs are officially locked in as the fourth seed, so they will either host the Ravens, Tennessee Titans or Buffalo Bills.

"The Ravens are in the best situation among the AFC's wild-card candidates," wrote ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "They can clinch with a Week 17 victory over the Bengals. Even if they lose, they'll get one of the two wild-card spots if the Bills or the Titans lose."

It's far from a lock that Baltimore advances, however.

Of the Ravens' last five season finales, four came against the Bengals. The Ravens lost all four. The odds are better this year because Baltimore finally gets a home game and it already trounced Cincy, 20-0, in Week 1, but nobody can look past the Bengals.

You can't count on the Bills or Titans folding either.

Buffalo already beat the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, 24-16. Even though the Bills will have to travel this time, the Dolphins have little to play for after already being eliminated.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars defense got torched by the San Francisco 49ers Sunday and wound up losing, 44-33. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looks to be the real deal, and he showed the Jacksonville defense can be taken down. Plus, the Jaguars are locked into the No. 3 seed, win or lose, so they may not go all out against the Titans.

Below are all the playoff scenarios, which show there's still plenty to play for this weekend. The Patriots and Steelers (sans Antonio Brown) are fighting for homefield advantage and the final two wild-card spots are up for grabs.

Mike Wallace Defends Breshad Perriman After 'Bronx Cheer'

When Breshad Perriman was asked by The Sun's Edward Lee for his reaction to the "Bronx cheers" Ravens fans gave after each of his two catches in Saturday's game, the 2015 first-round pick said he didn't know the cheers were meant to be sarcastic.

Perriman took the news with a grain of salt.

"I didn't know what the cheers were for," he told Lee after the game. "I didn't know if they were good or bad. So I can’t be mad.

"It is what it is. Regardless, I'm going to still do me and get in my playbook. I don't care what they do. They can boo me if they want."

Wide receiver Mike Wallace, who is more vocal and a loyal teammate, had a different reaction. Wallace knows what Perriman has been through both on the field with injuries and off it with his good friend and teammate's death and dad's health scare.

"That [stuff] is disrespectful," Wallace said. "I don't agree with that. I would have flipped them the bird, everybody, if that was me. I'm happy he's not like me. I would have turned around and flipped the bird to the whole stadium. That's just me. I don't care who likes it or how they feel. That's disrespectful. They're acting like he's trying to have bad games. That's the nature of the business though. To me, I feel like it was disrespectful, but you can't get too caught up into it."

Many fans clarified on social media that their cheers for Perriman were genuine and shouldn't be conflated with the sarcastic cheers from others. Those who participated in the Bronx cheer defended it by saying it's their way of showing their dissatisfaction with Perriman's play and the Ravens' decision to draft him in the first round.

January Joe Is Impressive, But December Joe Ain't Bad Either

Unprompted, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs mentioned Saturday that he's looking forward to seeing "January Joe" if the Ravens make the playoffs.

I admit I'm also super excited to see him for the first time since 2014. However, let's not look past how good "December Joe" has been this year. Flacco made his 20th career home start in December and is now 15-5 in those games after the win over the Colts. That's the second-best win percentage among active quarterbacks.

"The most encouraging trend of the last month continued Saturday as Joe Flacco turned in his fourth consecutive good performance," wrote WNST's Luke Jones. "It's no secret that the 10th-year quarterback is in the midst of one of the most trying seasons of his career, but he looks healthier and his play down the stretch has reflected that."

Jones pointed out that Saturday marked the fourth straight game in which Flacco has thrown for at least 237 yards after doing so just once in the first 11 contests this year. He's also cleaned up his game, throwing seven touchdowns to one interception over the last four weeks.

"Most impressive about Flacco's rise has been him doing it with a less-than-ideal supporting cast," Jones wrote. "The Ravens are currently playing with one established NFL wide receiver in Mike Wallace, who recorded his fourth straight game with at least 60 receiving yards. Flacco's scores went to two players — Michael Campanaro and Maxx Williams — who hadn't caught touchdown passes in over two years. The offensive line has improved since the bye week, but its season-long trials are hardly a secret."

Quick Hits

  • "The Falcons are crazy if they don't bend over backward to lure Gary Kubiak there next season," wrote Jason La Canfora. "That passing game never got going despite having the same weapons as a year ago, when Atlanta was the NFL's best. Kubiak is one of Kyle Shanahan's mentors and the Falcons are trying, and failing, to run Shanahan's offense without him. Baltimore should move heaven and earth to try to bring him back as well." [CBS Sports]   
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising