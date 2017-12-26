Late for Work 12/26: James Harrison Rumors, Playoff Scenarios, Wallace Defends Perriman

Mike Wallace Defends Breshad Perriman After 'Bronx Cheer'

When Breshad Perriman was asked by The Sun's Edward Lee for his reaction to the "Bronx cheers" Ravens fans gave after each of his two catches in Saturday's game, the 2015 first-round pick said he didn't know the cheers were meant to be sarcastic.

Perriman took the news with a grain of salt.

"I didn't know what the cheers were for," he told Lee after the game. "I didn't know if they were good or bad. So I can’t be mad.

"It is what it is. Regardless, I'm going to still do me and get in my playbook. I don't care what they do. They can boo me if they want."

Wide receiver Mike Wallace, who is more vocal and a loyal teammate, had a different reaction. Wallace knows what Perriman has been through both on the field with injuries and off it with his good friend and teammate's death and dad's health scare.

"That [stuff] is disrespectful," Wallace said. "I don't agree with that. I would have flipped them the bird, everybody, if that was me. I'm happy he's not like me. I would have turned around and flipped the bird to the whole stadium. That's just me. I don't care who likes it or how they feel. That's disrespectful. They're acting like he's trying to have bad games. That's the nature of the business though. To me, I feel like it was disrespectful, but you can't get too caught up into it."