Late for Work 12/27: Ravens Worked Out Former Jets WR Jeremy Kerley

Kerley reeled in 22 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season for the Jets, then was suspended four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug* *policy. He reportedly tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, which he strongly denied knowingly taking and even wanted an investigation to find out how it got into his body.

Upon his return from suspension, Kerley was asked if he figured out what happened, and, per NJ.com, he joked, "There's a lot of ghosts around here. Maybe a ghost put it in me. I don't know. You know the Ghost of Christmas Past?"

The Jets cut Kerley instead of adding him back to the active roster on Dec. 18. He spent a combined six seasons with the Jets, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and totaled 204 receptions for 2,442 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His best season came last year when he was with the San Francisco 49ers, where he put up a solid 64 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns.

"This signing would make a ton of sense for Baltimore," wrote Baltimore Beatdown's Dustin Cox. "The Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run, but the lack of consistent playmakers at the wide receiver position, and the health of Jeremy Maclin leave much doubt as to how serious of a contender Baltimore will be.

"Kerley isn't a No. 1 WR or anything like that, but he is a better option than what the Ravens currently have past their top two receivers. … Kerley would give Baltimore a veteran target for Joe Flacco, who is able to make contested catches. Signing him would be a good move for the playoffs, but only if it's for the right price of course."

Of Course Bill Belichick Signed James Harrison. If Nothing Else, This Could Be Entertaining

Outside linebacker James Harrison is officially a New England Patriot.

Of course he is.

It's the ultimate Bill Belichick move to nab a potential playoff opponent's former Defensive Player of the Year to squeeze out whatever juice is left in the preverbal 39-year-old orange. It might not be much; Harrison's been inactive for most of the year and has just one sack under his belt.

There were rumors that the Ravens were also interested in Harrison, which Harbaugh neither confirmed nor denied at his press conference Tuesday. "I don’t know. You'll have to ask Ozzie [Newsome]," he said.

Newsome rarely gives in-season interviews, and I doubt he'll start now. So, unless Harrison speaks to it, we may not know anytime soon whether the Ravens tried to lure him to Baltimore and he chose New England instead. All we do know is that the Ravens didn't put a waiver claim on him.

Analysts are still scratching their collective heads as to why the Steelers would release Harrison now, after carrying him on the roster for 16 games, only to release him right before the playoffs.