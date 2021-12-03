Late for Work 12/3: What Pundits Are Expecting in Ravens-Steelers Matchup

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "Pittsburgh's defensive struggles to stop the run and cover outside receivers deep down the field figure to be a deadly combination against the Ravens. (In other news, Ben Roethlisberger is the lowest-graded non-Jets quarterback among all qualifiers in Pro Football Focus' grading.)"

The Ravens will win another close game.

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer: "The Steelers will keep it close with their quick passing game and tough running from Najee Harris, but the Ravens will grind another one away with Justin Tucker kicking home the game winner."

This is a good opportunity for Lamar Jackson to have a bounce-back game.

The New York Times' Emmanuel Morgan: "After throwing four interceptions last week and having missed his Week 11 start with an illness, Lamar Jackson remarked that he was 'getting back in the lab.' That should concern the Steelers (5-5-1), whose defense remains exploitable in the continued absence of T.J. Watt (Covid-19)."

A balanced offense is the key to a Ravensvictory.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo: "The Steelers can have success if the Ravens rely too much on Jackson, [Marquise] Brown and [Mark] Andrews to make most of the plays. Conversely, a balanced attack would likely expose the Steelers' holes at cornerback, inside linebacker and on the defensive line."

DB Brandon Stephens vs. Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is a key matchup.

Russell Street Report's James Ogden: "Both young players have shown promise and Freiermuth has given Roethlisberger a safety net he hasn't had since Heath Miller, but this will be an interesting test of how far both have come. Stephens in particular, who of course won't be lined up and asked to cover the tight end all through the game, will need to be fundamentally sound in the angles he takes and come up and tackle Pittsburgh receivers after the catch at regular intervals. He has the makings of being a useful part of the Baltimore secondary for years to come and so they will likely face off a lot over the coming years. This first matchup might set the tone."

The Steelers desperately need to win this game — and they will.

CBS Sports' John Breech: "I do not like to pick against desperate teams, especially when they're playing at home against a division rival. The Steelers are one of only two teams in the NFL that Lamar Jackson doesn't have a winning record against — he's 1-1 — and I don't think that's going to change after this week."

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: "This has become a great rivalry known for physical play, but the Steelers have hardly looked physical the past two weeks. They are struggling in a big way, while the Ravens are coming off a tough home victory over Cleveland. Even so, the Ravens offense isn't good right now. The Steelers will find a way to win this late playing in a survival game."