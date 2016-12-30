Late For Work 12/30: Elvis Dumervil Finally Reveals His Mysterious Injury; Ravens-Bengals Picks

At the end of the 2015 season, Dumervil learned his Achilles was 60 percent torn. He underwent surgery in February, and was urged by some to wait and make his return in 2017.

"Some people in my personal corner said maybe you just wait for next year," Dumervil said. "But I knew we had a special team and I wanted to be a part of it. I did everything possible to make it. [The Achilles] is way better. I can perform. I'm happy with the decision I made. Now, I don't have that lingering, 'Is it going to pop or is something going to happen?' It was a good move. Now, I can go in[to] the offseason and be healthy. I'm excited about that."

The injury better explains why Dumervil seemed to lose a step when he first attempted a comeback in Week 4, just seven months after surgery. He took another five games off to regain his explosiveness, and after his second return, Dumervil helped seal a win against the Cincinnati Bengals with a strip sack of quarterback Andy Dalton on the final drive. He finished the season with eight tackles and two sacks in seven games.

Because of his down year, combined with his salary-cap figure, questions about Dumervil's future in Baltimore have surfaced among fans and media.

Per Hensley, Dumervil's $8.375 million salary-cap number will be the fourth highest on the Ravens roster in 2017, and the Ravens would save $6 million by releasing him. The only players scheduled to have higher cap hits next year are quarterback Joe Flacco, cornerback Jimmy Smith and guard Marshal Yanda.

Until he hears otherwise, Dumervil's plan is to attack the offseason as if he is coming back to finish the final year of his contract with the Ravens.

"Do I want to finish my contract here? Absolutely," Dumervil told Hensley. "But that's not my decision, nor is it something I think about. Until it's brought up, I'll be playing here and be excited playing.

"I know what I can do when I'm healthy. I didn't have real offseason training. It was kind of like camp and preseason types of games for me. I know the business part of it. I dealt with it in Denver. It's not personal. I know I have a lot in the tank, and it was probably a blessing in disguise that I didn't get a lot of mileage this year. I'm excited for next season in making sure that I'm in tip-top shape."

