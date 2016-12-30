Late For Work 12/30: Elvis Dumervil Finally Reveals His Mysterious Injury; Ravens-Bengals Picks

Dec 30, 2016 at 01:31 AM
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, and general manager Ozzie Newsome, top right, talk with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, center, and former NFL coach John Madden, far right, during the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday Aug. 4, 2010, in Westminster, Md.
Sarah Ellison

BaltimoreRavens.com Editor & Writer

30_lfw_news.jpg


Elvis Dumervil Finally Reveals His Mysterious Injury

The mysterious "foot area" injury that outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil has been working through all season has finally been revealed.

And, it's quite significant.

Dumervil, who turns 33 next month, had surgery to repair a torn Achilles, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. The motivation behind the secrecy was that Dumervil didn't want to become a distraction to the team.

"The injury I had to deal with and come back from is one of those injuries that it's career-ending for most people," Dumervil told Hensley. "I am thrilled that I was able to come back in the time I was able to and that I was able to finish healthier. I'm excited for the next offseason, so I can really get good offseason training and get ready for football."

Per the report, Dumervil started having issues with his Achilles at the end of the 2014 season, when he set a Ravens franchise record with 17 sacks. It lingered into 2015, but Dumervil gutted it out after fellow outside linebacker Terrell Suggs suffered a season-ending Achilles injury of his own in Week 1.

At the end of the 2015 season, Dumervil learned his Achilles was 60 percent torn. He underwent surgery in February, and was urged by some to wait and make his return in 2017.

"Some people in my personal corner said maybe you just wait for next year," Dumervil said. "But I knew we had a special team and I wanted to be a part of it. I did everything possible to make it. [The Achilles] is way better. I can perform. I'm happy with the decision I made. Now, I don't have that lingering, 'Is it going to pop or is something going to happen?' It was a good move. Now, I can go in[to] the offseason and be healthy. I'm excited about that."

The injury better explains why Dumervil seemed to lose a step when he first attempted a comeback in Week 4, just seven months after surgery. He took another five games off to regain his explosiveness, and after his second return, Dumervil helped seal a win against the Cincinnati Bengals with a strip sack of quarterback Andy Dalton on the final drive. He finished the season with eight tackles and two sacks in seven games.

Because of his down year, combined with his salary-cap figure, questions about Dumervil's future in Baltimore have surfaced among fans and media.

Per Hensley, Dumervil's $8.375 million salary-cap number will be the fourth highest on the Ravens roster in 2017, and the Ravens would save $6 million by releasing him. The only players scheduled to have higher cap hits next year are quarterback Joe Flacco, cornerback Jimmy Smith and guard Marshal Yanda.

Until he hears otherwise, Dumervil's plan is to attack the offseason as if he is coming back to finish the final year of his contract with the Ravens.

"Do I want to finish my contract here? Absolutely," Dumervil told Hensley. "But that's not my decision, nor is it something I think about. Until it's brought up, I'll be playing here and be excited playing.

"I know what I can do when I'm healthy. I didn't have real offseason training. It was kind of like camp and preseason types of games for me. I know the business part of it. I dealt with it in Denver. It's not personal. I know I have a lot in the tank, and it was probably a blessing in disguise that I didn't get a lot of mileage this year. I'm excited for next season in making sure that I'm in tip-top shape."

46 Analysts Split On Ravens-Bengals Predictions

Analysts are split on who will win Sunday's AFC North rivalry game, as neither team has much to play for after being eliminated from the playoffs.

The slight edge goes to the Ravens with 26 of 46 pundits picking the purple and black to finish the season strong with a 9-7 record.

There are a few things that favor the Ravens in this matchup. Head Coach John Harbaugh-led teams always plays hard, no matter what's at stake. That much was evident last season when the team went 5-11 and was still resilient. Baltimore is also the healthier team, as the Bengals have lost several key players, including wide receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert. And, of course, there is the Steve Smith Sr. retirement factor.

But, the Bengals are playing at home, where they have beaten the Ravens in four consecutive games at Paul Brown Stadium. There's also a little extra motivation for Head Coach Marvin Lewis, who announced yesterday that he'll be back next season, silencing swirling rumors about his future.

"This has to be a difficult game to get up for if you're a Raven," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Mark Selig. "It will take real professionalism to play in what figures to be rainy Cincinnati with little on the line. The Bengals defense has quietly been among the best during the second half of the year, so even if the Ravens were vying for a division title, this would be no gimme. But Steve Smith Sr., likely playing in his last game, will provide the spark to help the Ravens pull out a close but not-so-artistic game."

30_lfw_instory.jpg

Which Non-Playoffs Teams Will Return To Postseason In 2017?

The Ravens are near the top of an ESPN list that ranks NFL teams that will return to the playoffs next season after missing out in 2016.

Baltimore made the list at No. 3, coming in behind the Denver Broncos (8-7) and Tennessee Titans (8-7).

"Barring the sort of injury stack that sunk them in 2015, the Ravens always will be in the postseason or within striking distance of a playoff spot under John Harbaugh," wrote Bill Barnwell. "They came within an Antonio Brown stretch of a likely postseason berth this season, and while they sport one of the oldest rosters in the league, GM Ozzie Newsome will get the draft right more often than not.

"The biggest obstacle standing in the way of a return trip to the playoffs remains the strength of the division. There's no reason to think the Steelers will suddenly fall off, and the Bengals are far more likely to return to their 2011-2015 level of play, when they averaged 10.5 wins per season, than they are to fall several games short of .500 again."

Stanley Graded As Top NFL Tackle Over Last Four Games

It's a shame that a foot injury derailed the start of rookie left tackle Ronnie Stanley's career, as it prevented him from showing what he can really do.

After never missing a game in his four-year college career at Notre Dame, Stanley sat out four games this season. After his return, he had to knock off some rust and still get acclimated to the NFL, but he slowly attained a level of play reflective of a No. 6-overall pick.

Stanley hasn't just been solid; he's been the best offensive tackle in the NFL over the last four weeks, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

"The Ravens have to feel good about the development of rookie first-round left tackle Ronnie Stanley," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "Just as it was inappropriate to pan Stanley after he struggled for two weeks following his return from a foot injury, it's far too early to label him a Pro Bowl-caliber left tackle. However, it isn't premature to suggest he's on his way to becoming one.

"It's easy to lament what could have been had Joey Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott or Jalen Ramsey been available when the Ravens were on the clock, or how the Ravens could have had Ramsey if they were just willing to trade their first and third-round picks to the Dallas Cowboys to move up to No. 4. Bosa, Elliott and Ramsey have all been spectacular this year. However, the Ravens are feeling pretty good about Stanley, too, and another offseason in the weight room should do him so good."

Stanley discussed overcoming the foot injury and his overall performance this season on an episode of "The Lounge" podcast coming out later today.

Local Media Voted Tucker Ravens' MVP, Orr 'Media Good Guy'

That's right – the local media voted a *kicker *as the Ravens' Most Valuable Player this season. And, it was his second time.

It's uncommon for kickers to win such awards, but it's hard to argue anyone had a bigger impact on the Ravens than Justin Tucker.

He is one of four players to make the Pro Bowl, and accounted for nearly half (41 percent) of the team's points this season. He has made 37 of 38 field-goal attempts, with his only "miss" being a blocked kick. Ten of his field goals were from beyond 50 yards, tying an NFL record, and he* *became the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

"An MVP honor being given to a kicker is viewed by many as an indictment on the rest of the 53-man roster — especially when it happens twice in four years — but that sentiment shouldn't diminish Tucker's greatness in 2016," wrote WNST's Luke Jones.

"Despite being tied for 26th in touchdowns scored this season, the Ravens could thank their kicker's incredible consistency for keeping them in the playoff hunt until Pittsburgh eliminated them last Sunday."

The "Media Good Guy Award" is given to players who are readily available and accommodating for interviews and give insightful comments. Linebacker Zachary Orr won the award for the first time in his career.

Yanda, Suggs Proving Their Character By Playing In Meaningless Game

Nobody would bat an eye if Marshal Yanda and Terrell Suggs sat out the final game of the season. After all, the two have been playing through significant injuries.

Yanda missed three games with an injured shoulder, then moved from right to left guard just so he could play with the one good arm he had left. He still ranks as PFF's top-graded guard despite it all. Suggs has been playing through torn biceps, and still leads the team with eight sacks.

"No one would blame Suggs or Yanda if they sat out Sunday's game and started to get healthy for the 2017 season," wrote Hensley.

"More players are willing to endure the pain of injuries when their teams are heading to the postseason and making a championship run. That's why it's often said that teams learn the true character of their players when nothing is at stake. Suggs and Yanda proved theirs once again by gutting it out until the very end."

Should Ravens Bench Flacco?

While Suggs and Yanda are being praised by some for showing no quit, there are others who believe the Ravens should bench some of their most valuable starters in order to reduce the risk of potential injury.

Flacco is the player who people most want to protect. We saw the Ravens' fate after the quarterback went down last year with a season-ending ACL injury. To be clear, the intent is not to intentionally lose, but to minimize injury risk.

"I understand it's in a coach's fiber to do everything he can to win, but the organization should consider the dangers of exposing its most important players to injury in a meaningless road game against the Bengals," wrote Jones. "Does anyone sincerely care about finishing 9-7 compared to 8-8?"

The "Ravens Unscripted" panel debated this very topic in the video below.

Quick Hits

R.I.P @keioncarpenter29 🙏🏽

A post shared by Terrance West (@terrancewestbwi) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising