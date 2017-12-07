Late for Work 12/7: Ryan Shazier Sends Steelers Hospital Request: Beat Ravens

It seemed as if The Baltimore Sun's Edward Lee was trying to stir the pot a little yesterday, but the Ravens were in no mood. At least, not publicly.

"The Ravens appeared to get some bulletin-board material from Mike Tomlin," wrote Lee. "But a few Ravens players said Wednesday that they don't plan to spend much time considering whether Tomlin overlooked them and Sunday night's game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh."

The potential "overlooking" that Lee is referring to is Tomlin telling NBC analyst Tony Dungy two Sundays ago that he'd address the "elephant in the room" and that the Steelers-Patriots game would be "fireworks." Tomlin also said the second matchup between the two would be big, inferring the two teams will meet in the playoffs.

The Ravens could certainly take that as Tomlin looking past them, both this week and as a potential playoff contender that could knock one of the two teams out.

"It's just talk at this point," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "Everybody's probably creating all kinds of scenarios in their heads."

Safety Eric Weddle was asked by ProFootballTalk.com about Tomlin, and he replied, "I understand what he's saying, but we're going to be prepared to play the Steelers, and if the Steelers aren't prepared to play us, that's their problem."

Tomlin spoke with Baltimore media on a conference call Wednesday, and he was asked if thinks the Ravens will take umbrage at his comments.

"I don't care, to be honest with you," Tomlin said. "I'd imagine they're going to be duly motivated, and they don't need artificial stimuli such as things like that. I know how that group operates. This is a big-time game for them. They're riding a three-game win streak. This is AFC North football. That's stuff that you guys talk about. Both teams will be ready to play, I'm sure of it."

Ray Lewis Gives Impassioned Reaction to Jon Gruden, Bengals-Steelers Suspensions

Ravens soon-to-be Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis was watching the Steelers-Bengals broadcast on Monday Night Football, and he didn't appreciate the way analysts Jon Gruden and Sean McDonough were framing the game.

"I'm hearing words like 'disgusting' [in the broadcast]," Lewis said in the "Speak for Yourself" video below. "Gruden, stop that. You coached John Lynch – one of the hardest hitters in football."

The AFC North identity of physical football was, in large part, built upon Lewis' style of relentless, gritty, tough hitting. But Lewis (rightfully) was never considered a dirty player, and he doesn't think the AFC North or the way the Steelers and Bengals played Monday night was dirty either.

Bengals safety George Iloka was suspended one game for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, but he appealed the suspension and won. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was suspended one game for his crackback block on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict that left him concussed. Smith-Schuster also appealed his suspension but lost, leading many to speculate it was because of his taunting after the hit.

Lewis says he wants to clean up dirty plays in football like the one that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski committed Sunday, but he says the hits by Iloka and Smith-Schuster were not dirty. Lewis believes that Smith-Schuster delivered the hit exactly the way a defensive coordinator would coach it, and people don't seem to understand the laws of physics when it comes to Iloka's hit.