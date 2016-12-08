Late For Work 12/8: Joe Flacco: Patriots Can Intimidate Some Teams, But That's Not Us

Dec 08, 2016 at 01:03 AM
QB Lamar Jackson
Sarah Ellison

BaltimoreRavens.com Editor & Writer

08_lfw_news.jpg


Joe Flacco: Patriots Can Intimidate Some Teams, But That's Not Us

It was a careful balancing act.

While the Ravens didn't indicate any bad blood or animosity toward the New England Patriots during Wednesday's media session, they did make clear that they won't back down from one of the consistently great NFL franchises.

"When you haven't experienced it much, I think they're a team that can intimidate some people, but I don't think that's us," quarterback Joe Flacco told media.

"We play in a lot of tough games every year and we've had to go up there a good amount late in the season, in the playoffs. I think that gives you a sense of confidence to go up there and to get the job done."

The closest anyone got to showing a disdain for the Patriots was – surprise, surprise – outside linebacker Terrell Suggs. ESPN's Jamison Hensley pointed out that Suggs is continuing his tradition of refusing to say quarterback Tom Brady's name.

Reporter: "Tom Brady became the winningest quarterback in NFL history. What's your take on that?"

*Suggs: "He's pretty good. Like I said, wins are wins and numbers are numbers. Numbers don't lie. He's pretty good."

*

Reporter: "Is it fair to say you really don't want to talk about Tom Brady?"

Suggs: "I'm like Marshawn Lynch. I know why I'm here. It's a big game this week. We're playing a good team. It's going to be fun."

Reporter: "You don't want to say his name, do you?"

Suggs: "I mean, it's going to be fun."

But for Suggs, that was mild-mannered. He was also quick to point out the Patriots' dominance in the league with their four Super Bowl rings with Brady at the helm.

Head Coach John Harbaugh called the Patriots' Bill Belichick the "greatest coach of this generation" and said the two have a good relationship. In fact, lacrosse took up a good chunk of both coaches' press conferences after Belichick mentioned that he and Harbaugh watched a Johns Hopkins-Maryland game together a few years ago.

"There was no mention of Spygate, Deflategate or any other 'gate,'" wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "Nobody challenged the other side's formations or advised them to 'study the rule book and figure it out.' There was no disdain expressed for another player's hair or attitude."

Don't let the good behavior and compliments fool you, however. Both teams absolutely want this game, and most media agree with Flacco …

Why should the Ravens be at least a little intimidated?

Well, get this … according to ESPN Stats & Information, the last time Brady played an entire home regular-season game against an AFC opponent and lost was 10 years ago. Sit back and soak that in. It was when George W. Bush was still in the white house.

Oh, and Brady has taken down plenty of top-ranked defenses along the way. So the Ravens' No. 1 unit won't have him shaking in his boots.

You want to face *that *with your postseason fate on the line?

Yup.

After all, the Ravens have beaten the Patriots in Foxboro twice in the playoffs in the last seven years. The first time they did it, during the wild-card playoffs in 2009, marked the first time Brady had ever lost a playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

This isn't the playoffs, but the Ravens have said they're playing every week like it's the postseason.

"For any team fighting for a playoff spot, the last place you want to play is at New England, and the last quarterback you want to face is Tom Brady," wrote Hensley. "Despite all of the daunting numbers, the Baltimore Ravens (7-5) are eager for the challenge that awaits them Monday night in New England.

"The Ravens are one of the few teams that don't seem intimidated by playing at Gillette Stadium, especially when the stakes are at the highest. Baltimore has handed Brady two of his three home losses in the postseason, and it could have been more." 

New England Media Members Think Pats Are Still 'Pissed Off'

As much as the Ravens and Belichick downplayed bad blood from previous run-ins during their heated rivalry, some New England media members aren't buying it, especially longtime reporter Tom Curran.

In the CSNNewEngland.com video below, Curran says he thinks the Patriots are still "pissed off" about the role they perceive the Ravens had in Deflategate.

And while Ravens players still point to the Steelers as their biggest rivals, Curran says the Ravens are New England's.

"Who has been the Patriots' greatest rival of the Belichick-Brady Era?" asked Curran.

"There are a few candidates: There's no franchise the team hates more thoroughly than the Jets. The Steelers, just because of franchise tradition, are in the mix but the Patriots have had their way in most of the big games with Pittsburgh. The Colts? It's kind of a big brother-little brother thing. The Broncos? Definitely. But no opponent has provided the gripping games and the mix of animosity and respect that the Ravens have over the past decade." 

Steve Smith Still Trash-Talking Dolphins … At Charity Events … In A Yoda Onesie

After an awesomely eventful 24 hours, more pleas have surfaced for Ravens' 37-year-old Steve Smith Sr. to never retire.

What's he done now?

Well, first he wore a Yoda onesie that he purchased during the Ravens' 12th-Annual Holiday Helpers event to his Wednesday press conference. Smith hosted the event, in which Ravens players serve as personal shopping guides to underserved Baltimore youth.

While dressed in that incredible onesie, a reporter asked Smith for his thoughts on the grass field conditions at M&T Bank Stadium last Sunday. Miami Dolphins players were noticeably slipping while Ravens players didn't seem to have a problem.

The folks at ProFootballTalk.com speculated that the Dolphins may have been wearing the wrong type of shoes during the "My Cause, My Cleats" day. But Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch said it was because "the grass was terrible."

"Since Miami got their a-- whooped (38-6), of course they're going to complain about it," Smith said. "But it looked pretty good for us. And I've been in Miami. They shouldn't be barking when they just started putting grass on half of the field, when they had the dirt and the baseball. Beggars, again, can't be choosy."

On top of the onesie, the holiday event, and Dolphins trash-talking, Smith was also honored as the Ravens' nominee for one of the most prestigious awards you can get in the NFL for charitable work done away from the field.

Smith really does it all.

Luck Wins AFC Offensive Player Of Week Over FlaccoThe NFL announced yesterday that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck won AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Luck was on fire after returning from a concussion that forced him to miss the Colts' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving. In a 41-10 thumping of the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, Luck was 22-of-28 for 278 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

While impressive, one could argue that Flacco was more deserving, as he threw for over 100 yards more and had just as many touchdowns.

Flacco went 36-of-47 for 381 yards, four touchdowns and one pick, and he did it against the ninth-ranked (coming into the game) Miami pass defense. The Jets now rank No. 23 in pass defense.

Oh well. My guess is Flacco couldn't care less about not getting the award. Although, he may have liked it if Luck was healthy enough to play against the Steelers. Without Luck, Indy was soundly beat, 28-7, by Pittsburgh.

Ravens' 2016 Fourth-Round Draft Could Be Significant Moment In Franchise History

The Ravens have taken some heat in recent years for not drafting enough top-end talent. Even General Manager Ozzie Newsome admitted last April that he hasn't performed "up to my standards."

But, if the Ravens' 2016 fourth-round draft picks (and others) continue down the road they've been traveling, Newsome and his team will deserve major praise.

"It's far too early to judge his 2016 draft class, but it's possible that we'll be looking back at the team's fourth round this year as a significant moment for the franchise," wrote Zrebiec.

In that round alone, Newsome added cornerback Tavon Young, wide receiver Chris Moore, left guard Alex Lewis, defensive tackle Willie Henry and running back Kenneth Dixon.

"Young is already a starter and has been arguably the team's most impactful rookie," wrote Zrebiec. "Lewis held his own in starting eight of the first nine games before hurting his ankle. Dixon is part of a two-headed rushing tandem that seems to be gaining momentum. Moore has two touchdowns on special teams while Henry is on injured reserve.

"The general belief is if you can get three starters out of every draft, you're going to be in pretty good shape. The Ravens might have found three starters in the fourth round alone."

That's not even counting first-round pick Ronnie Stanley, who has performed well since returning from a foot injury that kept him out four games. He figures to protect Flacco's blindside for a long time. There's also fifth-rounder Matthew Judon, who is third on the team with four sacks, and undrafted defensive tackle Michael Pierce who has been a major cog in the Ravens' top-ranked rush defense.

Quick Hits

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising