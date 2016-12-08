Late For Work 12/8: Joe Flacco: Patriots Can Intimidate Some Teams, But That's Not Us

You want to face *that *with your postseason fate on the line?

Yup.

After all, the Ravens have beaten the Patriots in Foxboro twice in the playoffs in the last seven years. The first time they did it, during the wild-card playoffs in 2009, marked the first time Brady had ever lost a playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

This isn't the playoffs, but the Ravens have said they're playing every week like it's the postseason.

"For any team fighting for a playoff spot, the last place you want to play is at New England, and the last quarterback you want to face is Tom Brady," wrote Hensley. "Despite all of the daunting numbers, the Baltimore Ravens (7-5) are eager for the challenge that awaits them Monday night in New England.

"The Ravens are one of the few teams that don't seem intimidated by playing at Gillette Stadium, especially when the stakes are at the highest. Baltimore has handed Brady two of his three home losses in the postseason, and it could have been more."

New England Media Members Think Pats Are Still 'Pissed Off'

As much as the Ravens and Belichick downplayed bad blood from previous run-ins during their heated rivalry, some New England media members aren't buying it, especially longtime reporter Tom Curran.

In the CSNNewEngland.com video below, Curran says he thinks the Patriots are still "pissed off" about the role they perceive the Ravens had in Deflategate.

And while Ravens players still point to the Steelers as their biggest rivals, Curran says the Ravens are New England's.

"Who has been the Patriots' greatest rival of the Belichick-Brady Era?" asked Curran.