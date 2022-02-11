Late for Work 2/11: Marlon Humphrey Gives Injury Update, Is 'Enjoying' Seeing Bengals Get Super Bowl Love 

Tight End Is an Under-the-Radar Need This Offseason

When looking at the Ravens' offseason needs, the offensive line, interior defensive line and outside linebacker are universally at the top of the list. A playmaking safety and more depth at cornerback also are frequently mentioned.

One position group that isn't usually high on the list but could be a significant factor in the Ravens' success next season is tight end.

The Ravens have arguably the best tight end in the league in All-Pro Mark Andrews, but they lack depth at the position.

A fully healthy Nick Boyle, who is regarded as the best blocking tight end in the league, would be a welcome sight. (Head Coach John Harbaugh said last week that Boyle "should be back at full speed next year.") After suffering a major knee injury during the 2020 season, Boyle did not return until Week 11 last year and was never at full strength.

"While [Boyle's] return was heartfelt, he wasn't nearly as effective as his pre-injury self," Ebony Bird's Justin Fried wrote. "Josh Oliver served as the team's TE3 for most of the season and was largely a non-factor, while Eric Tomlinson proved to be a capable replacement for Boyle as the team's blocking tight end. Still, the Ravens can't rely on Boyle returning to full strength in 2022, especially with nothing behind him. Expect them to address the position in some way this offseason."

One of the keys to the Ravens' potent offense in 2019 was the three-headed monster at tight end of Andrews, Boyle and Hayden Hurst. Hurst was traded that offseason to the Atlanta Falcons (for a package that included a 2020 second-round pick, who turned out to be running back J.K. Dobbins), and the lack of a second pass-catching tight end hindered the offense the past two seasons.

"The Ravens have to consider how aggressive they want to be in finding a pass-catching complement to Andrews, who was unbelievable in 2021 but could probably use some help," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Oliver didn't flash enough to suggest that he's that guy and it would help the offense to have another tight end who threatens downfield."

Hurst, by the way, is a free agent, as the Falcons declined to pick up his fifth-year option. As the No. 2 tight end in Atlanta behind rookie Kyle Pitts, Hurst finished with 26 catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games this past season.