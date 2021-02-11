Late for Work 2/11: Ravens Predicted to Land Free-Agent Receivers Sammy Watkins, A.J. Green

Parting with a talented, young player such as Brown — who played well at left tackle after All-Pro Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Nov. 1 — certainly isn't ideal, especially with the Ravens having other areas of need, but the team has all the leverage in this situation, according to Spielberger and Eager.

"The Ravens, by Brown's own account, have been amenable to his request and have maintained a positive relationship throughout this process, but this is in essence them doing him a big favor," Spielberger and Eager wrote. "Brown only has three accrued seasons in the NFL, meaning that if he were to hold out from training camp he would not accrue the fourth season required to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season. This would make him a restricted free agent subject to a one-year tender offer well below his market value."

"The good news for Baltimore is that the 2021 NFL Draft appears to have an elite crop of offensive tackle talent, including several top-end players that already play on the right side. Northwestern's Rashawn Slater and Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins, among others, could be the solution for the Ravens come April."

Ebony Bird's Richard Bradshaw wrote that trading Brown would benefit the Ravens in the long run.

"Obviously, you can't just replace a Pro Bowl-level tackle immediately, but this would be the Ravens' best chance to start the process," wrote Bradshaw, who added that the Ravens could get a first-round pick in exchange for Brown. "Brown Jr. is also slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season and Baltimore would've likely struggled to retain him long-term. Considering Brown Jr. will likely get a fat deal somewhere else, the team would've only received a third-round compensatory pick for losing him. By trading him, the Ravens get much better value."