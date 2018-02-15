Late for Work 2/15: Thirteen High-Profile Receivers That Could Be Available Via Cut or Trade

2)Philadelphia Eagles WR Torrey Smith (29)2017 stats: 14 starts; 36 catches, 430 yards, 2 TDs*2018 cap numbers: $5M cap hit, $0 dead money if cut

*Per OvertheCap.com, the Eagles are the only NFL team who would be over the cap limit if the new league year started today. So, they'll have to make some room before March, and releasing Smith won't give them any dead money. The Eagles have plenty of other receiving options, as Smith was the fourth on the team with 36 catches.

3) Oakland Raiders WR Michael Crabtree (30)2017 stats: 14 starts; 58 catches, 618 yards, 8 TDs*2018 cap numbers: $7.6M cap hit, $0 dead money if cut

*Crabtree has had a good run in Oakland, putting up numbers around the 1,000-yard mark in his first two years. It took a dip last year, however, as the offense as a whole didn't play up to its usual higher standards. With a new head coach in town, it's unclear who's safe. "How much rebuilding does Jon Gruden really want to do?" asked Rosenthal.

Questions About How Things Will Look When Eric DeCosta Takes Over

When Owner Steve Bisciotti announced this will be Ozzie Newsome's last season as the Ravens general manager and Eric DeCosta will succeed him, the news was still sinking in and reporters didn't ask very many questions about how things will look going forward.

The team released a statement from Newsome, explaining that he would still have a "significant position in personnel" while DeCosta takes over the direction of free agency and the draft.

Newsome is expected to speak in less than two weeks at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec will come prepared with several questions about how the new setup might work and what Newsome's exact role will be.

Among them are:

"Given the influence DeCosta already has in the front office, how will a DeCosta-led draft be different from one led by Newsome?"

"Will the Ravens hire an assistant general manager from the outside to work with DeCosta or will they promote from within, giving George Kokinis, Vince Newsome or maybe even Scott Cohen bigger roles?"

"As coach John Harbaugh heads into a potentially critical season for his future in Baltimore, what's his relationship like with DeCosta — it's presumed to be good — and will there be any temptation for DeCosta to start fresh next offseason and pair himself with a new coach? Or is that mostly Bisciotti's decision anyway?"

Torrey Smith: 'I Feel Like It's Part of My Purpose to Be' in Baltimore

No, Smith isn't talking about playing football in Baltimore again. He's still under contract in Philadelphia … although he's not against the possibility of a reunion down the road.