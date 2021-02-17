Late for Work 2/17: Possible Salary-Cap Cuts That Could Interest Ravens

Pro Football Focus Proposes Orlando Brown Jr. Trade to Jaguars

In Monday's edition of Late for Work, pundits laid the framework for a potential Orlando Brown Jr. trade.

Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger added his own proposal that would send Brown to the Jacksonville Jaguars for their 2021 first-round pick (No. 25) and 2021 fifth-round pick (No. 158).

"The Ravens don't necessarily have to make the move, but they seem motivated to do so in order to help Brown realize his lifelong dream of playing left tackle in the NFL," Spielberger wrote. "There are several tackle-needy teams that also have the resources to bring Brown aboard — including the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team— but Jacksonville has the most ammo to make this move happen."

Spielberger noted that the trade would make sense for both teams considering the Jaguars likely to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1-overall pick. He added that the trade would save the Ravens $2.4 million in cap space with just $2.1 million in dead money.

Pundits have reiterated that a first-round pick is the bar for trade talks, and Spielberger's proposal aligns with that. It would give the Ravens picks No. 25 and No. 27 in the first round.

"The Chargers' first-round pick is too high, and the Washington Football Team still need to address the quarterback position," Spielberger added. "What better way to use the additional first-round pick Jacksonville acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Jalen Ramsey trade than to land future Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence a stud left tackle for years to come. This is a perfect fit, and Baltimore can perhaps draft their right tackle replacement immediately in April."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora also named the Jaguars, Chargers, and Indianapolis Colts as suitors for Brown at left tackle, but said the situation is likely to linger as teams sort out their cap space.