Late for Work 2/18: Does Lamar Jackson Get Enough Credit for His Regular-Season Success?

Does Lamar Jackson Get Enough Credit for His Regular-Season Success?

Now that we're a month removed from the loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs and some of the sting has subsided, perhaps it's time for some perspective, especially as it relates to Lamar Jackson.

Players and teams are ultimately judged by how they perform in the postseason, but that doesn't mean excellence in the regular season should be taken for granted or minimized.

While Jackson's critics focus on his setbacks in the playoffs to justify their criticism of the 24-year-old quarterback, they're not giving him proper credit for his regular-season record, Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler wrote.

Since taking over the starting job in Week 11 of the 2018 season, Jackson is 30-7 in the regular season. No quarterback in the NFL has won more games during that span, including Patrick Mahomes (28-7).

Wins are ultimately a team statistic, but there's no denying the 2019 unanimous league MVP has been the catalyst for the Ravens making three consecutive playoff appearances.

"What the conversation will leave out though is how much fun being a Ravens fan has been in the past two and a half seasons. Jackson has led the way to a lot of fun Sundays," Schisler wrote. "Jackson makes a difference in every game he plays. … If you can't appreciate how great the Jackson era has been in the big picture and how great it could become, this article is just wasted words. If you don't appreciate Jackson now, you probably never will."

While Jackson will be the first to say that he needs to play better in the playoffs, it's not like he is the first talented young quarterback to not have immediate success in the postseason.

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, for example, lost his first three playoff games (throwing a total of one touchdown pass) and didn't get his first postseason win until he was 27. He won his first Super Bowl championship at 30.