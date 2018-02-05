Late for Work 2/5: Patriots Fall. Will Brady or Belichick Retire? Ravens' Super Bowl Takeaways





Patriots Fall. Will Brady or Belichick Retire? Ravens' Super Bowl Takeaways

What an absolutely thrilling Super Bowl, with the Philadelphia Eagles coming out victorious in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

Here are seven Ravens-related takeaways from the night:

1) Tom Brady is not retiring, and Bill Belichick appears primed for a return too. But Rob Gronkowski will mull it over.

For the Ravens to return to the Super Bowl, they'll still have to get through the greatest quarterback of all-time (in my estimation).

After the disappointing loss, Brady told reporters they can expect him to return for his 19th NFL season next year when he'll be 41. FORTY-ONE!

"I expect to be back, so we'll see," Brady said. "I mean, it's 15 minutes after the game, so I want to process it a bit. But I don't see why I wouldn't be back."

Me neither. Over the weekend, Brady was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player of the 2017 season, easily beating out competition nearly half his age, including Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Earlier in the week, Brady seemed dumbfounded that people would even want this to be his final ride.

"Why does everyone want me to retire so bad?" Brady said. "I don't get it. I'm having fun, the team's doing good, you know? I know I'm a bit older than most of the other guys, but I'm really enjoying it."

Should we explain it to him? Nah.

Meanwhile, Patriots* *Head Coach Bill Belichick dodged retirement questions after the game, but told reporters last month that he "absolutely" intends to be the Patriots head coach in 2018. Despite rumors about an internal feud between Belichick, Brady and Owner Robert Kraft, it would be surprising to see either the quarterback or head coach retire or leave before next season.

The question we don't have an answer to is who Brady will be throwing to next year. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, 28, wasn't sure he'd be back for his ninth season. Gronkowski was cleared only days before the game after suffering a concussion two weeks ago in the AFC championship game.

"I'm definitely going to look at my future, for sure," Gronkowski said. "I'm going to sit down the next couple of weeks and see where I'm at."

Perhaps the greatest tight end in the NFL, Gronkowski was asked why he would consider hanging it up at such a young age.

"I'm not ready for these types of questions right now. I'm just going to sit down, reflect on the season, talk to my teammates," he replied. "We fought all year long. All the receivers, running backs, linemen, I mean we put all the work in together. I'm just going to reflect on the season, probably with the boys, and see what happens from there."

Gronkowski, who had a massively productive Super Bowl with nine catches for 116 yards, has a long history of injuries. He's been placed on season-ending injured reserve three times.

"Gronk has endured a career's worth of injuries in eight seasons as a pro, and the tight end can't be blamed for walking away if that's what he feels is best," says NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman. "Players tend to speak in hyperbole following monumental games, win or lose, so we shouldn't take Gronk too seriously regarding retirement; in fact, he didn't even say the r-word. But considering the rumblings of discord at Patriots Place, the imminent coordinator diaspora and the coming end to the Brady-Belichick era, perhaps things will change quicker in Foxborough than we once thought."

2) Four former Ravens get Super Bowl rings.

Congratulations to receiver Torrey Smith, defensive back Corey Graham, defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe.