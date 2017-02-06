Late For Work 2/6: Steve Smith's Amazing Retirement Idea For Tom Brady And Bill Belichick

I know what Patriots fans are thinking. Baltimore just wants the duo out of the NFL so they stop hogging all the championship hardware. But it isn't a purely selfish idea. Smith's proposal is 100 percent altruistic.

"If Bill goes first, and Tom doesn't win anything or perform well, then all of a sudden, it was Bill Belichick [who deserves credit for winning]," Smith explained. "And if Tom retires before Bill, and [Bill] doesn't have success, it's going to be because of Tom [not being there].

"So you know what, for these two guys, the only thing that I can think of that could really put it together is – without vanilla ice cream, you don't have a great root beer float. And without root beer, you don't have it. Those two are a root beer float. You've got to have those two together."

See! Brady and Belichick need to retire together to protect their own legacies.

Alas, even if Smith's proposal were to eventually come to fruition, it doesn't look like it will happen any time soon.

The Patriots will look to extend Brady's contract next offseason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. The organization believes Brady, 39, can play another three to five years, which is a "clear indication they believe his proclamation to play into his 40s," wrote Rapoport.

Greeaaaat.

I guess that means quarterback Joe Flacco and the Ravens will have to get back to beating New England to reach their goals. It didn't happen this year, but it's been done before and can be done again.

Were Ravens REALLY Ready To Trade Entire 2008 Draft For Matt Ryan?

We already know the Ravens were in trade discussions to move up in the 2008 NFL Draft to select Matt Ryan. Owner Steve Bisciotti pushed for it in order to get out of the "quarterback desert."

We know GM Ozzie Newsome made calls, but the deals offered were too rich for the Ravens' blood, especially when there was still a quarterback on the board that they loved (Flacco).

But, we don't know exactly which picks were on the table … until now?

"The Ravens offered their entire draft for the rights to pick Ryan, sources said, going from No. 8 to No. 2," Rapoport reported over the weekend. "The trade nearly happened, but the Rams asked for more. They also wanted Baltimore's second-round pick from 2009 to clinch the deal. At that point, cooler heads prevailed, and there was no deal."

Holy moly. The entire draft?