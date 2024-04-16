SociaLight: Derrick Henry Takes Advantage of Crab Cakes for Life Offer

The King is rolling into Baltimore. Sushi roll-ing that is.
During the first wave of free agency, Jimmy's Seafood made their classic offer to then free agent running back Derrick Henry: free crab cakes, crab pretzels, AND crab cake egg rolls if the playmaker signed with the Ravens.
Henry took note, and after agreeing to a deal with the Ravens shared on social media that he planned to take Jimmy's up on their offer.
Henry didn't waste time, as he stopped by the local hotspot after the first day of offseason workouts. The menu now features a sushi roll named after him, the "King Henroll," which includes snow crab, lump crab and sweet n' spicy crab mix.
Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez is the only other current Baltimore athlete to have a spot on the sushi menu. Orioles hitters Gunnar Henderson and now Colton Cowser both have burgers named after them.