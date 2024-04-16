SociaLight: Derrick Henry Takes Advantage of Crab Cakes for Life Offer

The King is rolling into Baltimore. Sushi roll-ing that is.

During the first wave of free agency, Jimmy's Seafood made their classic offer to then free agent running back Derrick Henry: free crab cakes, crab pretzels, AND crab cake egg rolls if the playmaker signed with the Ravens.

Henry took note, and after agreeing to a deal with the Ravens shared on social media that he planned to take Jimmy's up on their offer.